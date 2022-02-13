The best romantic movies of all time

Valentine’s is just around the corner. He now he does apply the famous phrase “Love is in the air.”

Enjoy a romantic movie; one of those fun ones that provoke sighs and that excite the most, it is fascinating and even more so if seen as a couple.

This genre has not gone out of style, it has always been maintained. People like to see unique love stories, although not all of them have applied the saying, “…And they lived happily ever after.”

Before this February 14, we present you the best romance movies of all time according to sites like Esquire, Elle, Smash México, Filmaffinity or Univision.

In 1931, the late Charles Chaplin presented the film City Lights, in which, in addition to acting, he was in charge of writing the script and directing.

In the plot, Chaplin plays a poor homeless man who spends a thousand and one ups and downs to get money and help a blind girl (Virginia Cherrill) with whom he has fallen madly in love.

The year 1939 will be remembered for several films, including Gone with the Wind, many people’s favorite of the romantic genre these days. Such a project was directed by Victor Fleming, George Cukor and Sam Wood.

The film offers the love affair between “Scarlett O’Hara” (Vivien Leigh) and “Rhett Butler” (Clark Gable).

Casablanca is a classic of the romantic genre. It is from the year 1942. It was directed by Michael Curtiz. Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid starred in this film.

In history, Casablanca was a city where people from all over arrived fleeing from Nazism: getting there was easy, but leaving was almost impossible. There a peculiar adventure develops between the stellar characters.

Singin’ in the Rain is a formidable love story from 1952 that has made thousands of people sigh.

The premise of the feature film, directed by Stanley Donen and Gene Kell, revolves around “Don Lockwood” (Gene Kelly), who thought he had everything until he meets “Kathy Selden” (Debbie Reynolds) and realizes he was wrong. .

Woody Allen presented in 1977 the feature film Annie Hall in which he also acts, in addition to Diane Keaton, Tony Roberts and Carol Kane.

In the film, Allen plays “Alvy Singer”, a neurotic guy who works as a comedian in nightclubs. After breaking up with “Annie” (Diana Keaton), he reflects on her life, recalling her love affairs, her marriages, but above all her relationship with her.

Julia Roberts has played several characters, but the one she played in Pretty Woman (1990) will always be remembered.

Roberts is “Vivian”, a sex servant who falls in love with “Edward” Richard Gere, a charming prince that she never imagined meeting.

Kevin Costner and the late, Whitney Houston, fell in love with people in 1992 with the film, The Bodyguard, whose theme song performed by Houston also went down in history.

Whitney steps into the shoes of “Rachel,” a famous singer whose heart beats for her protector, “Frank” (Costener).

Without a doubt, 1997 has been marked in the history of cinema because it was in that year that James Cameron presented Titanic, a film starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in the roles of “Kate” and “Rose”.

A lot of moviegoers have cried watching it. It is common for Channel 5 to project it every Christmas.

Shakespeare, In Love, from 1998, is another feature film that cannot be missed this Valentine’s Day.

The first installment of the trilogy tells the romance of “Viola De Lesseps” (Gwyneth Paltrow) and “Will Shakespeare”, who meet on a train and decide to get together to spend a night in Vienna.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams became “Noa” and “Allie”, respectively, and thus lived a love story in the 2004 film, The Notebook. They live in two different social environments, a situation that stands between them.

It was in 2016 when the feature film, Me Before You, arrived in theaters, in which Emilia Clarke gives life to “Louisa Clark”, an unstable and creative girl, who lives in a small town in the English countryside. She lives aimlessly and goes from job to job to help her family make ends meet.

However, a new job will test his usual joy. At the local castle, she cares for and escorts “Will Traynor” (Sam Claflin), a wealthy young banker paralyzed in an accident.

