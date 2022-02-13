The best football movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Do you like football? Well, enjoy any of these 5 exciting movies on Amazon Prime Video.

It’s no secret that movies related to American football are so good and inspiring. Therefore, today we will tell you what they are The 5 best American football movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Whether you like this sport or not, you can be sure that any of these movies will be able to entertain you from start to finish.

In general, sports-themed movies are very good at helping you gain motivation to overcome obstacles and achieve your goals. Sometimes a movie serves as an impetus to get out of the comfort zone and try to go further.

5 American football movies to enjoy on Amazon Prime Video

We bring you a list with Top 5 American Football Movies on Amazon Prime Video. And if you are not subscribed to this platform, better take a look at this compilation with the best Netflix American football movies. Whichever alternative you choose, you will have fun!

Low blow the final game

The blindside

The Express

Rudy

underdogs

Low blow the final game

Cheap Shots: The End Game is a fun American football movie starring Adam Sandler in which you will learn about the life of Paul Crewe: a former star of this sport who was sent to jail after being involved in a car accident under the effects of alcohol. alcohol. Upon arrival at the Guantánamo prison, this accepts the mission entrusted to him by the warden to organize a team among the inmates to face the guards, a party that will give fame and publicity to his administration. Who will win? Well, you have to see it and enjoy the game!

Year 2005

Duration: 113 minutes

The Blindside

An emotional football movie available on Amazon Prime that was based on real events. Discover what the life of Michael Oher was like, a poor and homeless black football playerwhose mother was addicted to crack, and who was adopted at eighteen years of age for a white family. Beyond sports, it is a film that will teach you a lot about life and that will make you reflect from start to finish.

Year 2009

Duration: 129 minutes

The Express

This American football movie that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video follows in the footsteps of player Ernie Davis, the first African-American to win the prestigious Eximan Trophy. But Shortly after being drafted by a professional team, the young player was the victim of a tragedy and was never able to play in the NFL.. Ernie Davis’s life forever changed the face of professional sports.

Year 2008

Duration: 129 minutes

Rudy

They said Rudy was too young to play college football.. But his dream since childhood was always to join the Notre Dame team. After a failed trial with the team and thanks to the sponsorship and trust of a local priest, he begins to play in a modest team called Holy Cross College where he begins to take his first steps. With the goal of making the Notre Dame team in mind, Rudy will push himself to have a good season and hope they notice him.

Year: 1994

Duration: 116 minutes

underdogs

This American football movie tells the true story of Kurt Warner, who went from being a grocery store errand boy to being a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, Super Bowl Champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. Ideal for true lovers of this sport!

Year 2013

Duration: 103 minutes

