the actors that no one else wants to hire – Business & Politics

Rumors can be deadly in Hollywood, just like awkward situations or whims. The truth is that the list of “vetoed” scripts have been professionally affected by this.

Megan fox

Protagonist of numerous controversies throughout his career, one of the most prominent occurred within the framework of the film that precisely gave him the final leap to fame. This is Transformers, a film directed by Michael Bay. Apparently, the collective experience was so bad that many called it “excruciating” and remarked how difficult it is to work with her.

Bill Murray

Bill Murray is one of the most famous actors of all time and, in addition to his talent as an artist, he has the ability to not generate “grays”: there are those who love him and there are those who hate him, with no middle ground. This includes his co-workers, be they actors or directors. In this regard, it must be said that the protagonist of Groundhog Day is aware of its reputation as “difficult” and recognizes that his tough personality has “softened” a bit over the years.

Shia LaBeouf

When Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released, it became clear that the plans of the franchise had in mind to continue the saga with LaBeouf as the protagonist and son of the famous character played by Harrison Ford. Nevertheless, his behavior and certain attitudes made everything come to nothing. As if that were not enough, other films contributed to a bad image of him.

Katherine Heigl

It is sometimes said that the bad reputation that weighs on Heigl is unfair, since in reality the intentions of this actress would be to show the poor working conditions of each of the projects in which she participates. However, the number of cases in which it ended badly are so many that there are those who maintain that, in reality, everything is due to its difficult and complicated character. Just remember that her work on Grey’s Anatomy and Slightly Pregnant are not only some of the most famous of her career, but they are also some of the most controversial.

Bruce Willis

Another of the heavyweights on this list. It is true that his fame and talent as an actor are so great that they influence more than his bad behavior, which means that to this day he continues to be hired for new projects. Despite this, several have expressed how difficult it is to work with him. In fact, the latter would be the main reason why Willis stopped being part of The Expendables, the successful saga of Sylvester Stallone.

Edward Norton

When Birdman was released, many were surprised to see that the character played by Edward Norton was very similar to him in real life. Like Willis, his talent is so great that, despite his erratic behavior, he remains in the orbit of the American industry.

Regarding the main criticisms that fall on him, it is said that he ignores the scripts and rewrites his own lines, that he tends to do what he thinks is right without paying attention to what the directors say and that he has long acting preparations before shooting his scenes.