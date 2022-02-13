The 2022 Super Bowl commercials that have already been released | Television | Entertainment

The Super Bowl, or final of the National Football League (NFL), is a great commercial extravaganza. Every year millions of spectators are located in front of the television more attracted by its halftime show or its commercials than by the outcome of the meeting.

It is estimated that more than 100 million people will be watching the day, a perfect space for the big brands that are measured in a popularity battle with small but expensive advertising productions aimed at positively impacting the public and the press.

NBCthe parent network of Super Bowl XLI, has not disclosed the price of each ad for this year, but an executive said in September 2021 that sales were at a “record level” and that recent 30-second ads had sold at that time for $6.5 million.

It is estimated that this year between 80 and 90 advertisements will be broadcast during the development of the game, a figure similar to previous years. The most requested and most expensive slots are issued during the break.

You don’t have to wait until the game kicks off on Sunday, February 13 to see some of the best commercials, as many brands have started posting their full ads online.

booking

Booking.com has a campaign starring actor, filmmaker and musician Idris Elba.

In the spot of just 15 seconds, Idris receives advice from his friends about clothes or the way in which he should make his appearance in said event.

In parallel, Booking.com will hold a travel raffle during the game (100 trips of up to $5,000 each), inspired by any of the destinations in the commercials that are projected this year.

The operation of the draw is simple: when viewers see a destination they want to visit in any of the spots that appear during the match, what they will have to do is tag the travel platform on the different social networks with the hashtag #SendMeThere and #Sweepstakes. The draw will end when the whistle blows the end of the match

Cheetos

In the 60-second ad, rapper/singer/actress Megan Thee Stallion plays a songbird emerging from an alligator, while singer/music producer Charlie Puth becomes a beatboxing fox in the Super Bowl ad. 2022.

Megan says that she has been eating Flamin’ Hot Cheetos “since birth”. To spice things up, the rapper appears alongside pop star Charlie Puth in the first place combo of Flamin’ Hot with Doritos and Cheetos, featuring a sample of Salt-N-Pepa’s classic song “Push It.”

The commercial developed by agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners shows a female scout accidentally dropping her bags of Flamin Hot Cool Ranch Doritos and Flamin Hot Crunchy Cheetos on the forest floor. A menagerie of animals, including a sloth, deer, bear, fox, and crocodile, chew on the dropped snacks and react to the spiciness, their noises merging into a reimagined version of Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It.” with Puth and Megan Thee Stallion.

PepsiCo

The 2022 ad is packed with NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning, Victor Cruz and Jerome Bettis as they embark on the road to the Super Bowl in a massive school bus.

Along the way, they stop for some drinks and snacks from PepsiCo and Frito-Lay, only to run into former Steelers quarterback and sports analyst Terry Bradshaw, who they end up tying to the roof of the bus with duct tape for the trip.

AT&T

Something in common. Two movie stars, Demi Moore and Mila Kunis, join forces for the AT&T commercial that playfully highlights their mutual bond with Ashton Kutcher and the school they both attended.

The 60-second spot shows them at an awards ceremony playing themselves at their high school reunion as they wait to find out who will receive the “Most Admired Student” award. Thinking that they are candidates for the prestigious award, both actresses head to the stage, only to discover that neither of them is the winner.

“I had no idea we went to the same high school,” Demi coyly tells Mila, to which the That ’70s Show star replies, “We have a lot in common.”

Budweiser

Entitled “A Clydesdale’s Journey,” the commercial is both poignant and triumphant. He returns to the Super Bowl after not showing up last year because they earmarked the money to donate to COVID-19 vaccine awareness.

The 2022 commercial opens with a galloping Clydesdale horse making its way across a field as a dog watches, before tripping in a failed attempt to jump a barbed-wire fence.

The horse cries in pain and his canine friend runs to his aid. The horse’s leg is bandaged, while his trainers wait, Budweiser in hand, of course, for it to heal.

The commercial ends with the Clydesdale returning to the field in all its glory, galloping mightily. A message to America from Budweiser adorns the screen: “In the home of the Brave, down never means out.”

Lay’s

Entitled “Golden Memories,” the new commercial sees Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen reminiscing about their lifelong friendship, adventures that seem to have always included Lay’s fries in one form or another.

The video is basically a big montage of fictional memories the two have shared, from terrifying plane rides where Rudd admitted he hadn’t seen any of Rogen’s movies (even the ones he was in). Rogen buying a haunted house and marrying a ghost and of course her multiple road trips over fries.

amazon

Scarlett Johansson and her husband, comedian Colin Jost, are the stars of one of the funniest commercials. The pair were chosen by Amazon to promote their smart home devices.

“It’s as if she could read your mind,” the two say after telling Alexa that it’s game day and right away the TV turns on, the lights go down and the machine turns on to cool the wine.

Throughout the commercial, the Echo Dot is recounting aloud everything that Jost thinks, always leaving Johansson in a bad light. From telling her that she has bad breath to ensuring that she must fake her death so as not to attend the premiere of the actress’s next play. At the end of the commercial, both agree that the best thing is that the device cannot read the minds of humans.

Doritos

In Ecuador, according to the time difference, the sporting event will start at 6:30 pm on Sunday, February 13. will be available for ESPN2. (AND)