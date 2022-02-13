The Valentine’s Day It is one of the most remarkable dates of the year, at least for those in love or who are immersed in a relationship. It is a celebration of love, affection and mutual understanding between two people. There are those who celebrate it with candlelight dinners and there are those who prefer to do it with express getaways. We want to help you celebrate it with cinema. That is why today we are talking about the 10 best romantic movies for Valentine’s Day 2022, which will help you spend this date with your partner in the best possible way or to enjoy, why not, also alone. Let’s go there.

The 10 best romantic movies for Valentine’s Day 2022

A Matter of Time – Prime Video

This romantic comedy from Richard Curtis (Love Actually) tells the story of Tim Lake, a young man who discovers that he has the power to travel back in time, something that all the men in his family share. Making use of it, he decides to conquer the woman of his dreams. Starring Domhnall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams, A Matter of Time was also one of the first notable roles for today’s fashionable actresses like Margot Robbie and Vanessa Kirby.

Grease – Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max

It is difficult to say something that is not known today about one of the most popular and beloved musicals of all time. Grease transfers us to a high school, just after the summer holidays. Having fallen in love over the summer season, Danny and Sandy have a surprise reunion at school, and their disparate friendship groups get in the way of their relationship.

Notting Hill – Netflix, Prime Video

Julia Roberts was the queen of romantic comedies in the 90s and today, in that sense, we recommend Notting Hill. The film, as its title suggests, takes us to the iconic London neighborhood of Notting Hill, where a bookstore owner (Hugh Grant) falls in love with a famous Hollywood actress who walks into her bookstore one day.

Her – Prime Video

Until now all the recommendations have been focused on romances in the most standard way possible, but that is not the case with Her. The film directed by Spike Jonze takes us to a near future in which technology is one step ahead and tells us the story of Theodore, a man about to get divorced who gets hold of an artificial intelligence with which he ends up starting a fate of romantic relationship.

Welcome to Zombieland – Netflix

Who says that terror and love are at odds? Welcome to Zombieland is the perfect example that genres can mix in any way. Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson and Abigail Breslin, this film is a horror comedy in which the world has been turned upside down by a zombie pandemic, but the terrified and cowardly Columbus still hopes to find someone for him.

With love, Simon – Disney+

The sign of the times also reaches the cinema, fortunately, with films so that everyone can feel identified with them. In With Love, Simon we are told about Simon, a 16-year-old teenager with a seemingly normal and happy life, but he hides the secret that he is gay. When his secret is at risk of becoming public, Simon decides to take matters into his own hands to start his new life.

The Call – Netflix

Born as a theater musical, The Call got its own film adaptation also by Los Javis. Starring Macarena García and Anna Castillo, The Call takes us to a Christian summer camp, where two teenagers see their whole world turn upside down when one of them starts having visions of God himself.

Your Name – HBO Max

One of the most popular Japanese anime movies of the last decade also has a perfect fit in this list. Your Name tells us the story of Taki and Mitsuha, two unknown teenagers who one day wake up in each other’s body. Little by little they will try to discover how they have reached that situation and forge a very special bond between them.

Deadpool 2 – Disney+

Any gender is valid for Valentine’s Day, and if not tell Deadpool. And it is that Deadpool 2 was released at the time on Valentine’s Day and was humorously promoted as a romantic movie. Although this is obviously an action film full of the classic humor of Massacre, the film starring Ryan Reynolds and Morena Baccarin also has a strong emotional and romantic charge. Perfect for this day.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – HBO Max

We could not finish this list without the one that, against all odds, has become the quintessential Valentine’s film. We are talking about The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, whose memes about “Sam goes slow” flood social networks every time February 14 arrives. For many, watching The Fellowship of the Ring has become a Valentine’s Day tradition and we can only applaud this initiative. And it is that Peter Jackson’s film is a masterpiece, we do not need more reasons to recommend it.