TAS will decide on Monday if Kamila Valieva continues to compete in Beijing 2022

With her doping case still in limbo, the Russian figure skater kamil valieva She broke down in tears on Saturday after an emotional training session at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The 15-year-old’s status at Beijing 2022 remains unclear following her positive doping test for a banned substance.

At just 15 years old, Kamila Valieva becomes the first woman to do a quadruple jump at the Winter Olympics.

He won the gold medal in the team event five days ago and is scheduled to compete in the women’s event which starts on Tuesday.

It would be the favorite to hang another gold medal if you are not prohibited from competing while your case is being investigated.

In practice on Saturday, Valieva fell while executing a triple axel, a jump that doesn’t usually give her trouble, while reviewing her short program.

She then nailed two combinations, a triple twist-triple toe loop and a triple lutz-triple toe loop before heading towards the barriers and giving her coach, Eteri Tutberidzean emotional hug

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) had confirmed earlier in the day that it received appeals from both the International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency against Valieva’s right to compete.

The skater received a temporary ban from the Russian anti-doping agency that was quickly lifted.

The IOC has said it wants the dispute resolved as soon as possible, but it is unclear when the CAS, which has two special Olympic courts operating in Beijing, will rule.

A committee of three CAS judges will study only the request of the IOC and WADA to reinstate Valieva’s temporary suspension, which would spell the end of her Olympic participation.

Valieva’s gold medal in the team competition could be affected, as if doping is retroactively decreed, the ISU could alter the event’s standings and the United States, which finished second on the ice, would hang on to the gold.

Since Valieva is a minor, her final sanction could be just a reprimand. Her entourage, her trainers and her doctors face increased scrutiny because the World Anti-Doping Code requires that they be automatically investigated.

The IOC said it hopes the case will be resolved before the Games end on February 20, allowing the team event medals to be awarded.