Superior Draw Results 2713: LIST of winners of the National Lottery for February 11, 2022

This Friday, February 11, the National lottery edited on Top Draw 2713whose note continues to celebrate the art movement called Muralism, which originated in Mexico in the 1920s.

It is worth mentioning that the results of the Top Draw 2713 they were announced via a live stream on the National Lottery’s YouTube channel. In Binary Herald we share the complete list with winning numbers.

Results of the Superior Draw 2713 of the National Lottery

Now, to know if you were the winner of any of the prizes of the Top Draw 2713CLICK HERE to check if your “a bit” of the Lottery was awarded.

Number of the Grand Prize, of 17 million pesos: 24235

Number of the second prize, of 1.44 million pesos: 51026

Complete list of winning numbers of the Superior Draw 2713 of February 11, 2022 / YouTube screenshot: National Lottery

the banknotes of Lottery of Top Draw 2713 They celebrate the centenary of Muralism with works by 80 artists from different generations, such as Rivera, Siqueiros and Orozco, even less valued exponents and some of the younger ones.

One of the lottery tickets pays tribute to the muralist Ariosto Otero Reyes, with one of his most outstanding works, Game of Fortune, whose theme is the lottery, seen from pre-Hispanic times to the present day and which adorns the National Lottery Draws Hall.

