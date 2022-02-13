Super Bowl, the millionaire sporting event that paralyzes the United States

To say that the United States will stop at 8:30 p.m. in Chile is an understatement. The superbowl LVI, the most important sporting event for North Americans, will kick off in the most expensive stadium in world history, with all the pomp and pageantry that only a city as cinematic as Los Angeles, in the state of California, can deliver.

A game that represents a turning point for the city of Los Angeles, the second largest city in the United States. Sports like baseball and basketball steal all eyes and fanaticism, the same ones that teams like the Dodgers and Lakers, respectively, take to a great extent.

A perspective that has changed since 2016, with the return of two franchises to those Californian pastures. The first was that of the Rams, who moved that same year from the city of San Luis, in the state of Missouri. A year later, the Chargers did, a team that moved from San Diego.

In that fight, the Rams are by far the most popular team in town. A favoritism that will be reflected today, when the Rams team plays its fifth Super Bowl, although they only have one title, the same one achieved in 2020 after beating the Tennessee Titans in the decisive duel.

both the same rams like Cincinnati They went a long way to reach the definition of the title in the most important American football league on the planet. The first beat the Arizona Cardinals and then beat Tampa Bay Buccaneersduel that meant the withdrawal of the quarterback Tom Brady, maximum winner of the competition with seven rings. Finally, in the definition of the National Conference, they defeated San Francisco, rivals in the same division, to return to the Super Bowl for the second time in the last four seasons.

Bengals, who are looking for their first title, managed to reach the important duel after beating Las Vegas Raiders in Ohio. Then, they won at the home of the first and second of the American Conference, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs respectively, to earn a ticket in the maximum game, an instance they had not reached since 1989, in the XXIII version, when they fell to San Francisco .

The bookmakers already have their forecast for the grand final. According to the betting sites, the maximum favorite to achieve it is far the team that circumstantially will play as local, since the NFL decided the venue almost two years in advance in that rotating policy of venues that the league manages.

The reasons are many. It has an elite quarterback like Matthew Stafford, who came this year under the discipline of young coach Sean McVay (36 years old), the same one who lost the Super Bowl to the New England Patriots in 2019. Always on offense, the presence receivers Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Junior are a danger. On the defensive line his weapons are even better with the presence of the defensive tackle Aaron Donald and veteran defensive linebacker Von Miller.

In the case of Bengals, come into the matchup as the underdog, the surprise team, but with a quick fit quarterback like Joe Burrow, who received the comeback of the year award after the injury that sidelined him early last season. Precisely, in the offense are the best weapons of the Ohio team. Receiver Ja’Marr Chase was named rookie of the year and his explosion allowed the development of teammates Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

The transfer of franchises brought a series of changes in the city of Los Angeles. The largest of these was the construction of a new stadium in the city of Inglewood, five kilometers from the international airport. This was decided by the owner of the Rams, Stan Kroenke, who is also the largest shareholder in England’s Arsenal, the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, the MLS’s Colorado Rapids and ice hockey’s Colorado Avalanche.

In 2015, the 74-year-old North American tycoon joined forces with the real estate company Stockbridge Capital Group to build the most modern venue in the history of the sport. A stadium with capacity for 70,000 spectators, with capacity expandable to 100,000 seats for mega events, with artificial turf and a cost of 5 billion dollarswhich was inaugurated in 2020.

A sum that far exceeds the Raiders’ new home in Las Vegas – around US $ 1,900 million – and Signal Iduna Park, the stadium of the German soccer team Borussia Dortmund, which had an approximate cost of more than US $ 2 billion.

SoFi Stadium is named after advertising issues. The San Francisco-based finance company paid $625 million with a commitment that the venue will carry its commercial name until 2040.

A giant nestled in one of the most glamorous cities in the world. In the last game, in the corridors and exclusive boxes of him, he was seen figures such as actors Jessica Alba, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rebel Wilson or Rob Lowe; in addition to Earvin Magic Johnson, president and former player of the Lakers.

And as if the duel weren’t enough, the halftime show brings a new dose of effervescence to the Super Bowl. A mega event that will be seen by 100 million people, only in the United States, which every season presents a different theme.

This year, the event will be dedicated to the genre of rap with the joint presentations of five of the greatest exponents: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar in almost 20 minutes.

Enough audience for brands to take over the television screen and cancel stratospheric figures for a space in such a broadcast. This year, According to data provided by NBC (the network that will have the official transmission), the 30 seconds of advertising will reach 7 million dollars.

Despite the festive atmosphere, the Covid-19 pandemic is still present in daily reality and the United States does not escape this trend. Apart from the infections and deaths, the local government will have to fight the anti-vaccine demonstrations.

The Department of Homeland Security warned the Los Angeles authorities of possible protests by truckers who will arrive at the party’s headquarters for a massive protest. For them, the central government has arranged the support of more than half a thousand additional police officers for a city that expects more than 150,000 tourists to experience the North American party par excellence.