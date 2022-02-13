Super Bowl: The Best Commercials Of The 2022 Event – Other Sports – Sports

close


close

Super bowl.

Super bowl.

Some of them have already leaked.

Super Bowl LVI promises one of the most dramatic season finale in NFL history for the parity in the numbers with which the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals arrive at this Sunday’s duel.

As if the road to the game towards the NFL championship was a mirrorboth teams qualified for the playoffs as the number four seed from their respective conferences.

It may interest you: (Nairo Quintana: the keys to his victory in the Tour de la Provence)

The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17 in the NFC final. the Bengals they won the American title against the Chiefs 27-24, duels that were decided only by three points difference.

Throughout the season, the Los Angeles offense scored 460 points in 17 games, an average of 27.1 per game; numbers identical to those obtained by the Cincinnati attack.
And another key point is the commercials, not only because of their quality, but because of the millions of dollars that are paid.

The commercials

Brands throw it all away.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker