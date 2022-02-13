Super Bowl LVI: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams – Other Sports – Sports

It’s 75 minutes whose effects last for years. 60′ troops take the 22 players on the field to fight for the title of the National Football League (NFL), which is disputed this Sunday by the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

And 15 minutes is the length of time chosen artists and publicists from the world’s biggest firms have to make their best presentation at halftime. For athletes, the main result is on the scoreboard. For the others, in the pocket.

(You may be interested in: Egan Bernal: this will be the psychological work, key to his recovery)

Remaining in the memory of the public represents the common goal. This is the greatest show in the USA. The one that today has millions of people outside its twelve thousand kilometers of borders pending what happens in a 110-meter field. The Super Bowl.

An unprecedented final

The great commitment of American football returns to Los Angeles, the city where its first version was played in 1967. It does so in totally different conditions from the foundational ones.

In the first edition, the $12 tickets were not all sold. Today, to enter the SoFi stadium, an imposing complex that cost more than 5,000 million dollars, there are no seats available.

The teams that will take the field tonight are the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, two teams that have never faced each other. The Ohio State Bengals are coming off a 27-24 defeat of the favorite Kansas City Chiefs. The California Rams defeated the mighty San Francisco 49ers 20-17.

men to follow

Matthew Stafford, 34, is the Rams’ quarterback. Last week he was voted the best hire of the season. In his 12-year career, he had never won an NFL Finals game. In the last 13 days of January he won all the ones he played.

It may interest you: (Christian Eriksen: impressive ovation from Brentford fans, video)

Joe Burrow, 25, is the quarterback for the Bengals. This season he set the record for passes completed in the league (70.4%). If champion, he would be the fourth-youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl.

Although he will not be present as a player, the memory of Tom Brady, the most successful player in NFL history (7 rings), will mark the evening. He retired 12 days ago after 22 years as a legend.

For most of the general population, the appeal of tonight’s event lies in the spectacle of the break. The grandiloquence of the musical presentation and the advertising spaces steal all eyes. It is the effect of what the Miami Herald defined, a couple of years ago, as the “Disney for adults”.

Although the power seems a tradition of yesteryear, those in charge of the first show of the Super Bowl were two university bands. In 1987, the presentation of Elvis Presto, an impersonator of the king of rock and roll, seemed to bury the prestige of the show. However, ever since Michael Jackson took over the stage in 1993, the biggest music stars have inhabited the stage.

It may interest you: (Nairo Quintana fought the day and was in the fight for the title in Provence)

This year, as a symptom of the aura of the event, the artists met first before the finalist teams. Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, all Americans, were chosen by Pepsi, the great sponsor of the Super Bowl for 8 years.

Snoop Dogg, one of the most recognized American rappers.

In the round of commercials, previews of major film productions are expected. Colombians Sofía Vergara and Melissa Borge will be in the AT&T ad. Cryptocurrencies will debut in the guidelines. ‘There is room for everyone’, the event seems to say. Those who can pay, of course.

The numbers

The 2015 Super Bowl, with 114 million viewers, was the most watched broadcast in US history. Second place goes to the 2014 game, with 112 million viewers. This year more than 92 million are predicted.

Similarly, $14.6 billion Americans are expected to spend on all kinds of services during the Super Bowl. 1.4 billion chicken wings will be consumed in the game, the US National Chicken Council estimates.

In addition to the Vince Lombardi trophy, which honors the first winning coach, and the classic rings, each player on the winning team will receive about 160,000 dollars (630 million pesos). The losers get nearly $85,000 a head.

Tickets to attend Super Bowl LVI are priced from $5,800 to $60,000. A 30-second commercial during the show featuring Snoop Dogg is appraised at an average value of $7 million.

Since the beginning of the new millennium, with the rise of the entertainment era, each team’s points per game have increased considerably. In 1977, on average, 17.2 were scored. In 2019, for example, the average was 22.8.

It may interest you: (After dark years, advertising returns to the Super Bowl)

Andres Balaguera

Editor of THE TIME

@balagueraaa