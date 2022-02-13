Super Bowl ads will feature everything from surprise celebrities to a robot dog

Bloomberg — Everyone from car brands to cryptocurrency platforms will spend a lot of money advertising this year’s Super Bowl.

The contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals kicks off at 3:30 pm PT at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday. NBC, which airs the showdown this year, said it has sold more than 70 ads, some costing as much as $7 million for 30 seconds.

“The big game is the most important day of the year for the snacks and the biggest stage when it comes to exposing a brand and reaching our fans,” said Gareth Maguire, chief marketing officer for Pringles, which is expected to publish an announcement in the third quarter.

This is the eighth time the Super Bowl will be played in the Los Angeles area, including the first competition in 1967. The region has been a part of some publicity moments that have become part of pop culture, like New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms declaring “I’m going to Disney World” for the first time after winning in 1987.

Entertainment value will be high in the first half of the game as Emmy-winning actress Zendaya makes her Super Bowl debut for website hosting company SquareSpace Inc. (SQSP). Mattel’s (MAT) Barbie partners with Anna Kendrick for a Rocket Mortgage ad. E*Trade has been teasing the return of their talkative baby, who hasn’t been seen since 2014.

Budweiser hopes to strike a note of nostalgia in an ad featuring one of its famous Clydesdales. The ad, directed by “Nomadland” Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, marks the return of Budweiser, which was left out of the game last year. Meta Platforms Inc. (FB), formerly known as Facebook, will take viewers on a journey through the metaverse as it tries to repair its image after its big stock market crash earlier this month.

Pepsi is sponsoring the halftime show, which will feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem. The trailer for the show has already been viewed 13 million times. Previous collaborations between Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have featured the magic of technology. At Coachella 2012, for example, they brought the late artist Tupac Shakur back to life for a memorable performance with his hologram.

Matthew McConaughey will cast subtle criticism on billionaires in the space like Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, and Elon Musk, while asking viewers to join Salesforce’s (CRM) #TeamEarth. Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus will team up in an ad for T-Mobile (TMUS).

Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd are expected to attend a zombie wedding while presenting Lay’s potato chips. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri will be partying in the land of strong Bud Light flavors. Lindsay Lohan is back with cameos from Star Trek’s William Shatner and basketball great Dennis Rodman for Planet Fitness. Alexa, from Amazon.com (AMZN), will stalk the happy marriage of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost.

Nissan Motors ad (7201) features a car chase with comedian Eugene Levy at the wheel as he meets his “Schitt’s Creek” co-star Catherine O’Hara and Marvel’s Brie Larson, Dave Bautista and Danai Gurira Avengers, in a parody of action movies. Serena Williams will make two appearances, one co-starring Steve Buscemi and Peyton Manning to the tune of ELO’s “Showdown” and another for the smart home gym, Tonal, which will air in select markets.

Streaming services should release trailers for some of their upcoming releases. One of the most anticipated is Amazon Prime’s “The Lord of the Rings,” the most expensive television series ever created.

Startups like Crypto.com and FTX have spent millions on NFL ads featuring Matt Damon and Tom Brady, but haven’t said anything about what they’re going to show. Social media braces for strong reactions.

But the best memes could come from animals and their robotic counterparts. Irish Spring features a judging rabbit, Intuit Quickbooks has a hilarious singing kitty, and Kia’s robot dog does some daring stunts.

