Super Bowl ad blitz ranges from celebrities to robot dog

Everyone from car markers to cryptocurrency exchanges will spend a lot of money advertising online. This year’s Super Bowl . The matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals kicks off Sunday at 3:30 pm PT from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. NBC, which is showing the matchup this year, said it sold more than 70 slots, some costing as much as $7 million for 30 seconds.

“The big game is the biggest snack day of the year and the biggest stage when it comes to brand exposure and reaching our fans,” said Gareth Maguire, chief marketing officer for Pringles, which is expected to release an announcement in the third quarter.

This is the eighth time the Super Bowl will be played in the Los Angeles area, including the first contest in 1967. The region has been involved in a few publicity pop culture moments, including New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms, declaring “I’m going to Disney World” for the first time after winning in 1987.

We’ll keep an eye on announcements and let you know about the winners and losers, including who gets the social media attention. Here’s a sample of our coverage so far and a preview of what to look for.

The entertainment value will be high in the first half of the game when Emmy-winning actress Zendaya makes her Super Bowl debut for SquareSpace Inc., the website hosting company. Mattel’s Barbie is teaming up with Anna Kendrick for a Rocket Mortgage ad. E*Trade has been teasing the return of its talkative baby, who hasn’t been seen since 2014.

Budweiser hopes to strike a nostalgic note in an ad featuring one of its famous Clydesdales. The ad, directed by “Nomadland” Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, is a comeback for Budweiser, which was left out of the game last year. Meta Platforms Inc., formerly known as Facebook, will take viewers on a journey through the metaverse, while also trying to repair its image after a huge stock market crash this month.

Pepsi is sponsoring the halftime show, which will feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem. The show’s trailer has already been viewed 13 million times. Previous collaborations between Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have featured tech wizardry. At Coachella 2012, for example, they brought the late artist Tupac Shakur back to life for a memorable performance with his hologram.

Matthew McConaughey will take subtle photos of space billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson and Elon Musk, as he asks viewers to join #TeamEarth for Salesforce. Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus will team up in a spot for T-Mobile.

Laugh-out-loud moments are expected to include Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd attending a zombie wedding while throwing Lay’s fries. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri will be partying at Bud Light’s Land of Loud Flavors. Lindsay Lohan will host her return with cameos from Star Trek’s William Shatner and basketball great Dennis Rodman for Planet Fitness. Amazon.com’s Alexa will be haunting the happy marriage of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost.

The Nissan Motors commercial features a car chase with comedian Eugene Levy at the wheel as he meets his “Schitt’s Creek” co-star Catherine O’Hara and Marvel Avengers’ Brie Larson, Dave Bautista and Danai Gurira in a spoof of Marvel Avengers movies. action. Serena Williams will make two appearances, one co-starring with Steve Buscemi and Peyton Manning on ELO’s “Showdown” and another for smart home gym Tonal, which will air in select markets.

Streaming services should feature trailers for some of their upcoming releases. One of the most anticipated is Amazon Prime’s “The Lord of the Rings,” the most expensive television series ever created.

Newcomers like Crypto.com and FTX have spent millions on NFL commercials featuring Matt Damon and Tom Brady, but haven’t said anything about what they’ll show. Social networks prepare for strong reactions.