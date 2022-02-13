Super Bowl 2022: the trailers revealed before the event (and those that could arrive) | Super Bowl | Lord of the Rings | Lord of the Rings | Dr Strange | TVMAS

America’s biggest sporting event arrives tonight. The Super Bowl 2022, which faces the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams football teams; It will not only be a show for lovers of this discipline, but also for those who expect novelties from cinema and television. Like every year, trailers of long-awaited productions will be broadcast during the broadcast.

Several of these trailers have already been revealed in advance over the course of the week, but others could only arrive this Sunday. What news will there be? For that you have to wait, but in any case you can speculate in an informed way.

The trailers revealed before the Super Bowl

“lightyear”

Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) is a space explorer on a mission. In the “Toy Story” universe, this is the story that inspired the toy. Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer Uzo Aduba and James Brolin also participate.

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

The dinosaurs are on the loose and the world will never be the same. To find a way out of the crisis, the generation of yesterday and today have to join forces. This tape, promoted as the “epic conclusion” of the saga, brings back stars like Laura Dern, Sam Neil and Jeff Goldblum; who accompany the most recent protagonists, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Daniella Pineda; etc.

“nope”

Oscar winner Jordan Peele returns with a new horror story where the inhabitants of a small town make a traumatic discovery. Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, Keke Palmer, Barbie Ferreira act; etc.

the dc movies

In one minute, Warner Bros. revealed new images from its upcoming movies, including “The Batman,” “The Flash,” “Black Adam” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

“sonic 2″

Unlike the already revealed trailer, this other preview begins with a sports theme related to the Super Bowl; plus new action sequences featuring Sonic (Ben Schwarts), Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), Knuckles (Idris Elba), Robotnik (Jim Carrey); etc.

“The Adam Project”

An airplane pilot travels back in time and joins forces with his younger self to save the world. Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldaña, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner participate.

pending trailers

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

Confirmed by Prime Video, this Sunday the first trailer for the series will be released, which tells of the fight between good and evil before the birth of the hobbits Bilbo and Frodo.

“Stranger Things 4″

It has not been confirmed that this trailer will be released, but Netflix previously announced news of its great series in the Super Bowl. On this occasion, the boys from Hawkins will have their sights set on a haunted house, while thousands of miles away in Russia, Jim Hopper is looking for a way to escape his captivity.

“Moon Knight”

This trailer has not been confirmed, but considering the proximity of the premiere, it is reasonable to expect it. “Moon Knight” promises to be Marvel Studios’ most violent series to date. Starring Oscar Isaac, it follows the story of Marc Spector, a man with sleeping problems who is possessed by Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon who gives him powers.

“Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness”

Unconfirmed trailer premiere. Located after “WandaVision” and “Spiderman: No Way Home”, the new Marvel Studios film will show a collapse in the multiverse that will put Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in trouble.

