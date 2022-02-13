Super Bowl 2022: the memes in the preview of the NFL final between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinatti Bengals

This Sunday the 2022 edition of the Super Bowl will be playedwhere the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will meet. As always happens on these occasions, the expectation and atmosphere of the competition have already flooded social networks with messages of all kinds related to the American football game and the music that will accompany the event.

It is that beyond the sporting confrontation, the occasion that brings together the fans of the NFL It boasts an enormous level of popularity worldwide also for other reasons. The artists that appear in the famous halftime show and even the stars that participate in the advertisements are part of the conversation.

Of course, the expectation for the time of the event to finally arrive was present and American football lovers did not hesitate to capture it on social networks with different memes.

The anxiety of the fans for the beginning of the Super Bowl Capture

In the sporting aspect, many could not help but refer to the episode of The Simpsons in which precisely both teams that will face each other today played the superbowl. Despite the laughter among fans, many users on Twitter commented that they bet on the same result that was seen in the series. However, the prediction was not true.

Along with the football matchup, this year’s halftime show performers include: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige. For its part, The Chainsmokers will headline the pre-match show.

The Super Bowl halftime show was a topic of conversation on Twitter Capture

The excitement of the fans for the presence of Eminem in the Super Bowl Capture

Many users referenced the Super Bowl halftime show Capture

In addition to sports different fans of products that will appear at the event also expressed their anxiety for the time to come even though they may not even be interested in the game.

The anxiety of the fans to see the previews of the Super Bowl Capture

This is the case for example of fans of the Marvel saga, because it reported the issuance of a preview of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe film that has a release date for early May in the United States.

The same situation is replicated very carefully in some of the announcements that the event will feature. For example, the followers of the Korean band BTS were excited because their idols participated in a Samsung commercial that will be broadcast during the night. Scarlett Johansson, Collin Jost, Zendaya, Mila Kunis Y Demi Moore are other stars that will be part of various commercials that will be broadcast today.

The event will start at 20:30 Argentine time and can be followed live by ESPN Y Fox Sportsin addition to the platform Star+. The Rams will play again superbowlfollowing the final loss to the New England Patriots in 2019.