Super Bowl 2022: Super Bowl LVI, live: Schedule, how to watch it online today and what time the halftime show starts

ANDWe are two days from event most anticipated by all lovers of American football, the Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals represents an unpublished party in this instance and this time the halftime show also promises to be something epic, then we tell you all the details.

When is the Super Bowl 2022?

Super Bowl LVI will take place on Sunday, February 13, 2022, The kickoff will be at 5:30 p.m. in Mexico City.

In which stadium will it be played?

The 2022 Super Bowl will be played at SoFi Stadium from Los Angeles, California.

What time does the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show start?

The Media Show will take place as soon as the second quarter of the Super Bowl ends, approximately it could be between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. CDMX.

Who is going to sing at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show?

These are the five artists who will be at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show:

Eminem

dr dre

Kendrick Lamar

Mary J. Blige

Snoop Dogg

TV channels to watch the Super Bowl 2022

The Super Bowl will be broadcast on the open television on TUDN on channel 5 and on TV Azteca on channel 7. In the pay television options are ESPN and FOX Sports.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on your cell phone?

You can see the Super Bowl on your cell phone from the Star+ sports and general entertainment streaming app.

Who will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI?

The interpretation of the national anthem will be made by Grammy Award-nominated country music artist Mickey Guyton.

How much does a Super Bowl ring cost?

While there is no set number for how much a Super Bowl ring is worth, depending on the circumstances and details of the ring, experts generally value them between $30,000 and $50,000.

Superbowl LVI | Schedule and where to watch live When is the Superbowl? | Sunday February 13, 2022

What time is Superbowl LVI? | At 5:00 p.m. Central Mexico time

Where is Superbowl LVI? | At SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Transmission? | You can follow the game live through the signal of TUDN and Tv Azteca on open television; while by cable system it will be by Fox Sports and ESPN.

NEWS OF THE BOOSTER AND MICRON VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How protected are you against microns, according to the Covid-19 vaccine you have?

-Mexico booster vaccine: How to register older adults online

-What are the 5 symptoms of the micron variant?

-How many cases of micron are there in Mexico, where are they and why were they infected?

-Booster vaccine vs micron: Which is the biological Covid-19 that protects the most?

Who is and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus?