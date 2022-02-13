Super Bowl 2022: Movies about American football to watch on Netflix before Super Bowl LVI: three recommendations

We are one day away from Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinatti Bengals and Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California and it is a good time to review the best American football movies you can on the Netflix streaming platform.

When, where and what time is Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals?

Super Bowl LVI will take place on Sunday, February 13, 2022, the kickoff will be at 5:30 p.m. central Mexico time.

What movies to watch before Super Bowl 56?

Low blow the final game (2005):

‘The Longest Yard’ features performances by Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Burt Reynolds. It deals with the story of how a soccer player sold a match and then ended up in jail, there he organizes a match between guards and inmates in which he manages to have a great performance remembering his past.

The hidden truth (2015):

‘Concussion’ stars Will Smith and tells of an investigation by Dr. Bennet Omalu, a pathologist who discovered a chronic injury among football players called chronic traumatic encephalopathy and all the problems it brings.

Woodlawn (2015):

With performances by Caleb Castille, Jon Voight, C. Thomas Howell, Woodlawn is based on the true story of Tandy Gerelds and Tony Nathan, an African-American star team player in Alabama in the 1970s. historical moment in which racism was at its peak and he fights against various obstacles to achieve his goal.

Who will sing at halftime of the Super Bowl 2022?

The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show will have these five artists:

Eminem

Snoop Dogg

dr dre

Kendrick Lamar

Mary J. Blige

