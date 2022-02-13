Super Bowl 2022 Ad Space Sold Out at Record Price: Thanks to Cryptocurrencies?

With over 117 million Americans expected to tune in to Super Bowl LVI this Sunday, to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals, there is a third player who could possibly dominate the entire crypto weekend.

At this time, technology companies and cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world are waiting looking forward to the onslaught of cryptocurrency announcements that have been teased for the past few weeks ahead of the NFL championship game.

This year’s game will mark a major change for both the NFL and traditional advertising.. Dubbed “The Crypto Bowl,” the event will demonstrate how effective conventional bitcoin and cryptocurrency marketing really is, with exchanges crypto competing for ad space.

With 16% of Americans already investing, trading, or already using cryptocurrencies, this year’s Crypto Bowl increases the likelihood that that metric will skyrocket after the weekend.

Exchanges crypto competing for airtime

If you haven’t already noticed, cryptocurrency companies like Coinbase, eToro, FTX and Crypto.com they’ve been aggressively competing for ad space before Sunday’s game, with executives sharing very little about the specifics of each commercial.

At the beginning of this year, Crypto.com launched a strong campaign of marketing after spending $700 million to buy the naming rights to what was formerly known as the Staples Center in Los Angeles, renamed the Crypto.com arena, along with its upcoming TV spot starring Matt Damon.

“In the United States, there is no other event every year where consumers actively expect to receive advertising,” said Nathaniel Whittemore, FTX marketing executive. FTX also revealed that would be giving away BTC as part of a contest to run alongside his Super Bowl weekend ads, which also feature seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen.

Last March, the Miami Heat also changed the name of their home stadium to FTX, a deal that will reportedly last 19 years and is valued at more than $135 million.

On the Canadian side, Toronto-based Bitbuy bought an ad for its Canadian broadcast, which featured Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry. Lowry, known for playing nine years with the Toronto Raptors and win a title NBA with them in 2019joins the growing list of professional athletes joining as cryptocurrency ambassadors.

At the beginning of January, Bitbuy Technologiesa leading crypto platform and the first approved crypto market in Canada, agreed to be acquired by WonderFi Technologies for more than $160 million.

WonderFi, backed by Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Learyis a mobile app that provides novice users with a simple way to buy cryptocurrencies, earn interest and track performance, while maintaining full control and custody of their assets. O’Leary joins the star TikTok Josh Richards and WonderFi CEO Ben Samarooto help the defi space more accessible to the everyday consumer.

At $6 million for 30 second slots, they’re all gone

As of Saturday, ads for this year’s Super Bowl are sold out, according to NBC, which will broadcast this year’s game along with the Winter Olympics; It is certainly not an easy task to broadcast two global events simultaneously on the same network.

Of course, it’s no secret that advertising during the Super Bowl is ridiculously expensive, since it is one of the most watched television events of the year. However, this year marks a new record for many technology companies and businesses, with NBC grossing $6 million for every 30-second slot.

However, the excitement surrounding this year’s commercial seems to revolve more around cryptocurrencies. and less on comedy and humor, as Bitcoin nears the $50,000 mark.

Drake and his $1.26 million Bitcoin bet

Earlier this week, Canadian rapper Drake announced that he invested around $1.26 million worth of BTC in the game.revealing that $470,000 is tied to the Rams winning the Super Bowl and $790,000 to the Rams’ wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., score a touch down and/or hitting 62.5 receiving yards. If the game goes in Drake’s favor, the rapper can expect a hefty $2,886,000 Canadian.

Tom Brady, on the other hand, has jumped into bed with FTX, who will be looking to walk away with a nice comeback. of your investment for FTX weekend advertising.

Other celebrities, including the How I Met Your Mother star, Neil Patrick Harris, Spike Lee and Matt Damon, they also appeared in cryptocurrency commercials, which we can also expect to see this weekend. Whether you’re a football fan or not, this weekend is going to be exciting for just about every consumer. Are you ready?

