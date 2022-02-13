‘Stormi’ and other strange names of the children of artists and influencers – El Financiero

Last February 2the media Kylie Jenner and the rapper Travis Scott they welcomed their second son and it was through her social networks that the model shared with her millions of followers the name they chose for Stormi Webster’s brotherwho recently turned 4 years old.

Thus, the couple joins a list of celebrities who have chosen to call their children with peculiar names that have been rated by their fans as extravagant or strangeso below we recall some of them.

What are the names of the children of celebrities?

When you hear of strange names, it is usually done reference to movie characters, admired celebrities, soccer teams and anything else that comes to mind. In the case of celebrities, their decisions become public issues, so the names of their children do not go unnoticed.

Wolf Webster

The kardashian clan has opted for originality for the members of his family. with a photograph in which holding her newborn’s hand, Kylie shared that Wolf Webster is what it will be called.

Although he did not explain the references, the wolf is an intelligent animal, which is guided by its family sense, ferocious and protective by nature. After Stormi was born, the influencer said that they thought of ‘storm’, which in Spanish means stormy, and finally added the ‘i’. His cousins ​​are called Chicago, North West and Saint West.

BearBlaze

The son that the actress had Kate Winslet with her third husband Ned Rocknrollwhose real name is Edward Abel Smith, is called BearBlaze. The first of their names is a tribute to its meaning in Spanish, bear; the story of the second is a little more curious since it reminds him the tragic moment they met.

On a visit to the Necker Island, the house of Richard Branson, uncle of Rocknroll, burned down and from that day came a new vision of life and a new love. The story is something they will remember forever.

X Æ A-XII

Grimes and Elon Musk they decided to call their son X Æ A-XII. The meaning was shared by the Canadian singer. ‘X’ is a unknown variable‘Æ’ belongs to the elvish spelling of artificial intelligence abbreviation and ‘A-12′ is the precursor to the SR-17 aircraftplus it reminds you of Archangel, his favourite songwith Roman numerals that resonated better with them.

However, the name was later changed to X Æ A-Xii. Although the reason is not well known, it is likely that it was because the California Constitution says that forNames must use all 26 letters of the alphabet.

Kulture Kiari

The daughter of Cardi B and Offsetwho has more than 2.3 million followers on his Instagramhas a name that would seem strange until we understand more about its meaning, which refers to his dad.

The Rapper Offset’s real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus. Along with Takeoff and Quavo he integrates the hip hop group migoswhose second studio album, released in 2017, is called Culture.

Manzana

The actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin they welcomed their daughter Apple, Moses’ sisteryes While his son’s name points to a song of the group that they wrote togetherthe meaning of her firstborn is by her taste for the fruit that they consider sweet, in addition to being related to the bible and they liked their sound.