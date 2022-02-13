Still don’t have plans? These movies are the option for your weekend

Valentine’s Day is getting closer, and if you still don’t have a plan with your partner, crush or date, a good movie will always be a good option. That is why we leave you these three recommendations that will surely make you have the perfect date.

1. Heart Whispers:

This studio ghibli anime, whose background is to fight for your dreams without letting go of love, shows us the story of a young student, a lover of books. One day she discovers that all the books she has chosen in the library have been chosen by the same person, so she meets Seiji, a young man who is learning to make violins, the ordinaryness of this anime really is what makes it extraordinary .

2. Vows of Love:

A classic for these days, where we will see the story of Paige and Leo, a couple that meets all the standards of happiness, until a car accident leaves Paige in a coma. When she wakes up she realizes that she has lost her memory and does not recognize her husband. From that moment Leo does everything to try to win back her heart.

3. Always the same day:

Starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess who play Emma and Dexter, a couple who have a friendship, hate, love relationship over the years. Both pursue their personal dreams, but they meet on the same day every year to talk about their lives and loves. Life progresses in our protagonists and we see how the relationship between them matures or declines. A film that without a doubt you cannot miss on these dates.

