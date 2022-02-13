State DIF Nutritionists Invite Families to Lead a Healthy Life. – Dependencies Bulletins

Guanajuato, Gto; 13 February 2022.- The System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF), promotes healthy habits among children and adolescents of education to prevent diseases.

The nutritionists and nutritionists of the institution recommend that students eat a healthy diet and perform some physical activity due to the little activity that is being carried out due to the health contingency.

Through the coordination of Orientation and Food Assistance, he made three recommendations that will undoubtedly be beneficial to put into practice: maintain routine activities at home; Take care of your diet and do physical activity.

He also mentioned that not generating healthy habits can unbalance the physical and emotional health of children and adolescents.

Routine Activities at Home.

He explained that parents should try to maintain the activities that children and adolescents carried out prior to the pandemic in a normal way. This contributes to maintaining emotional health and will avoid falling into the adoption of inappropriate habits.

What should they do?

Get up at the same time as always.

Take care of personal hygiene (bathe, brush teeth, change clothes).

Wear comfortable clothing (may be less formal than routine but no pajamas).

Respect meal times.

Help with household chores.

Comply with the full school schedule.

take care of food

Being at home favors the preparation and consumption of homemade food, so it is important:

Have healthy foods available such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains (oatmeal, brown rice, whole-grain pasta), legumes, and foods of animal origin, thus avoiding industrialized foods, which are generally a source of salt, sugar, and fat.

It is important to have natural water available instead of fruit juices and soft drinks.

Involve children and adolescents in the preparation of healthy foods and desserts. Some ideas are: frozen fruit popsicles and/or plain yogurt, oatmeal cookies, salads, or fruit kabobs.

Physical activity

The specialists explained that a sedentary lifestyle is one of the greatest enemies of health and well-being, so it is necessary to stay active from home.

Therefore, it is important to establish a fixed schedule for daily physical activity, at least 30 minutes, and time in front of television and other mobile devices in addition to virtual classes should be avoided.

There are web pages of virtual gyms, YouTube channels and blogs with recommendations for stretching and exercises of different intensity for children and adolescents that do not need much space and that can be carried out without any additional material than what is available on House.

Active breaks

Among the recommendations of the specialists is performing stretching exercises or short activities that involve movement to rest and relax the muscles of tension during virtual classes.

family challenge

Invite your family to do exercise challenges every day with a set number of repetitions, for example, 50 squats, 20 push-ups, 100 jump ropes, among others. Record the fulfillment of each family member on a list. They can agree to reward the one who meets the challenge weekly.

Dance and choreography

Design a choreography of your favorite song and present it to your family. It is an opportunity to exercise and discover your talent in dance.

