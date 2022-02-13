Sporting events with the most expensive tickets in history

The superbowl LVI that will play the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will have the most expensive tickets in the history of the NFL, adding to the great events that have generated controversy for having the most expensive tickets in the sport.

For three years, the cost of tickets to the superbowl They have had impressive growth. For this year, the cheapest ticket ranges from 5 thousand dollars (around 105 thousand pesos) to 42 thousand 500 dollars (approximately 850 thousand pesos).

However the tickets for the superbowl which will be played at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles California is far from the sporting event with the most expensive tickets in history, for this reason in Acción LSR we present you the historic events that broke the market with their tickets.

2013 Wimbledon Final

Tennis has the sporting event with the most expensive tickets in history. At Wimbledon, the most expensive ticket to the final was worth 59 thousand euros: around 1 million 256 thousand 700 Mexican pesos.

The reason for the high price in the Wimbledon final was Andy Murray. Wimbledon, the oldest tournament in tennis, had not seen a Briton lift the trophy at home in more than half a century.

Andy Murray was crowned by beating Novak Djokovic, who had a positive streak as the Wimbledon champion.

2010 NBA Finals

The final that the Los Angeles Lakers played against the Boston Celtics in 2010 became the final with the most expensive tickets in NBA history and the second most expensive event in the sport.

The rivalry between Lakers and Celtics is one of the most exciting in the NBA, reason enough for a ticket in that final to cost 52,700 euros (approximately 1 million 227 thousand 910 Mexican pesos)

Mayweather vs. Pacquiao

Boxing fights have allowed many boxers to have exorbitant fortunes, Floyd Mayweather is one of the boxers who has made the most money thanks to the sport of fists, and of course, also for his business outside the ring.

However, the fight against Manny Pacquiao became the one that generated the most money in the history of boxing, and also the one that had the most expensive tickets in the history of boxing.

To see the meeting between Mayweather and Pacquiao, the fans paid exorbitant amounts, the most expensive ticket had a cost of 40 thousand euros (about 932 thousand Mexican pesos).

superbowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to make history by becoming the second team to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy at home, just like the Tampa Bay Buccanners did last year. But in front of them they have the Cincinnati Bengals, who with Joe Burrow eliminated the runners-up of the superbowl past, Kansas City Chiefs.

For this unusual duel, tickets range from 5,000 dollars (around 105,000 pesos) to 42,500 dollars (approximately 850,000 pesos). Fans will also be able to enjoy Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre at halftime.

Floyd Mayweather vs Saul Canelo Alvarez 2013

Floyd Mayweather can boast of having the two fights with the most expensive tickets in history, the first against Pacquiao and the second against the Mexican Saúl El Canelo Álvarez, who is already pursuing him as the boxer with one of the greatest fortunes in history. of boxing.

For the fight between Money and El Canelo, the tickets had a cost of 28,100 euros (around 654 thousand 730 Mexican pesos)

Champions League Final 2016

Real Madrid faced Atlético de Madrid in another Champions League final, this is the soccer final with the most expensive tickets, even more than a World Cup final.

The most expensive ticket was paid from Great Britain where they were paid 12 thousand euros (approximately 279 thousand 600 pesos) for a category 1 ticket, according to Marca and the Ticketbits portal.

(dmv)