Sonya Deville’s fight in Saudi Arabia generates criticism of WWE

Sonya Deville returned to WWE television in January of last year, and since then, she has been appearing regularly on Friday Night Smackdown engaging in a rivalry with Naomi, who recently went physical. when the two met in a heads up, with victory for the former SmackDown Champion. However, this situation is far from over and both will be involved in a tag team match for Elimination Chamber this February 19, in which Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will also be part.

► Sonya Deville will continue to fight for her cause

Sonya Deville recently caused a sensation at a GLAAD event in Los Angeles in conjunction with Super Bowl week, as the female wrestler She has been an outspoken activist for LGBT+ causes and identifies herself as such. However, this could represent a potential problem in the short term, given that in Saudi Arabia, homosexuality is severely punished, which – according to the US State Department – ​​could have consequences that include the death penalty. Obviously, that will depend on the magnitude of the crime in the eyes of the government of the Asian country.

In this regard, Dave Meltzer discussed the situation in the recent Wrestling Observer Radio. For him, Sonya Deville is being tested in a very difficult situation.

“Sonya Deville is going to Saudi Arabia. She goes from the GLAAD meeting to a country where, you know, being gay is not only illegal, but you can get killed for it. I mean, I’m not exaggerating. You can. Trust me, I don’t blame her, it’s her job.

There are people there like John Cena and even Kevin Owens, Bryan Danielson, who can go and say, “Look, I’m not going,” and they’ll be fine. I don’t know if Sonya Deville fits into that category. It’s not strange to me, because she’s wrestling and all, but if you think about it in real life, it’s all very strange.

WWE is trying to talk about how they’re changing the world and everything, because they’re going to have women’s matches. That’s a big, big thing. They had everyone tweet about it and all that. They had their little catchphrase that they told everyone to tweet.”

WWE maintains that they are working with Saudi Arabia to help change their point of view a bit, and it may have worked if we consider that women’s struggles have been making their way more and more in that country; however, critics believe it is just a question of money, considering the lucrative agreement between both parties. In any case, Sonya Deville will continue to fight for her cause as much as possible.