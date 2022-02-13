So you can put italics, bold, strikethrough and more in WhatsApp chats

(Photo: Pixabay)

Perhaps many do not know it, but it can be change the typography or font in WhatsApp chat messages, to give them a touch of personality or drama.

Although some keyboards allow you to change the font, these are not reflected in a chat with another person, so you can use the method of default what have the Meta messaging app.

Without installing anything, the messaging application incorporates a series of shortcuts to make a small change to the texts sent, which will allow you to write texts or fragments of bold, italic, strikethrough, or monospaced message.

Italics: To write text on italicsplace an underscore before and after the text: _text_

Bold font: To write text on bold fontplace an asterisk before and after the text: *text*

Strikethrough: To write text with that style, place a tilde before and after the text: ~text~

Monospaced: To write monospaced text, place three backticks before and after the text: “`text“`

It should be noted that these text options cannot be deactivated and each time you write them as indicated in the instructions, they will be applied, additionally, there are some shortcuts within the application to access styles.

On Android, just keep pressing the text you are going to send, a menu will be displayed where you can choose the type of style you want (Bold, Italic) or you can click on the ‘See more’ button (the three consecutive vertical dots) to choose the Strikethrough or Monospaced style.

on Iphone, the procedure is more or less the same. You must press and hold the message in the text box and select all the text or a fragment of it, then click on ‘B_I_U’ and finally, choose one of the mentioned styles.

For those who find it cumbersome to do this and prefer something more direct, they can use the following ways:

Using a web page

For users who only require change your font sporadically without having to install anything new, it is advisable to take hold of an online text generator page whose steps are simple. Simply enter, write the desired text and the page will automatically convert the message to different styles, so all you have to do is copy one of the fonts to the clipboard and paste it into a WhatsApp chat.

WhatsApp logo. (photo: Addictions)

Although there are a wide variety of sites on the Internet that do this, one recommended option is ‘Unicode Text Converter’, that adapts well to mobile devices. In it, as explained above, it is only necessary to enter the text and then copy one of the options displayed.

Use a keyboard app

As mentioned above, the format that WhatsApp allows is few, for users looking for types of more eccentric and unique text will have to resort to UNICODE characters to simulate more diverse typefaces. Luckily, there are some keyboard apps that support the use of these special codes, one of them is ‘fonts‘, which works similar to Gboard (Google’s keyboard) but has a top bar where you can choose a wide variety of styles.

The platform is available in the Google Play Store and stands out because it can be used in any app that supports text, that is, the letter that users choose It will be visible on all social networks.

