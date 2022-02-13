Snopp Doog would arrive as operator to Call of Duty: Warzone

The account of ZestyCODLeaks is known for her Call of Duty leaks, as she has become trustworthy after leaking the collaboration with Attack on Titan and has released images of Vanguard Season 2 in Warzone ahead of time. On this occasion, Zesty leaked the concept art for the snoop dogg operator which would be coming soon to Call of Duty: Warzone.

The main account of ZestyCODLeaks is blocked from Twitter on a regular basis, so they have another backup called @ZestyLeakswhere the leak of the Snoop Dogg operator for Call of Duty: Warzone. “Here’s the first look at Snoop Doog in Vanguard”, Said the account, recommending that they save the image because it could be deleted soon.

Even if zesty is not used to filtering images in this way, the account clarifies that the conceptual art of Snoop Dogg in Call of Duty: Vanguard it is an experiment. In the event that it works and there are no negative consequences, they will continue with this type of leaks, but in the event of problems they will have to resign themselves to not publishing more leaked images. In an attempt to cover his ass, Zetsy clarifies that the snoop dogg concept art is owned by Activision Publishing Inc.

Although both Bruce Willis and Sylvester Stallone are inside Warzone, they arrived in their roles as John McClane and Rambo, respectively, so Snoop Dogg would be the first celebrity to come to the game playing himself. However, there is no word on when Snoop Dogg’s operator would arrive in Call of Duty: Vanguard.