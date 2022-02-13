Sleep Medicine • Diario Democracia

sleep is a dynamic state of consciousness during which numerous physiological processes (metabolic, hormonal) intended for the repair of body tissues, conservation and recovery of energy. It is an essential function for survival.

“We sleep so we can be awake”

From this concept arises that having an inadequate quality of sleep can have unfavorable consequences for physical, mental and emotional health with repercussions on interpersonal relationships and work performance.

Sleep disorders today constitute a global epidemic that affects 45% of the population. The most frequent are insomnia (difficulty initiating or maintaining sleep, early awakening) and respiratory disorders during sleep (snoring, apnea).

With the concern to adequately address this pathology, we formed an interdisciplinary work team (specialists in neurology, pulmonology and otorhinolaryngology), in constant interaction with other professionals such as psychologists, nutritionists, kinesiologists, dentists, cardiologists, clinicians and maxillofacial surgeons.

In relation to the work dynamics, patients of spontaneous demand or derived from another professional are received, an initial evaluation is carried out identifying the type of sleep disorder that the patient may suffer, then establishing if it is necessary to carry out a complementary study. Subsequently, each particular case is discussed to arrive at a precise diagnosis and corresponding treatment.

We currently have the following complementary studies.

-Night polygraphy: It consists of a team with a group of sensors that the patient needs to put on before going to sleep at home for at least four hours.

-Complete evaluation of the upper airway: with various methods, rhinoscopy, manometry, resonance, determined by the Otorhinolaryngology service.

-Positive airway pressure titration: with auto cpap device and night saturation in case it deserves it.

It is important to give sleep the importance it deserves and not “naturalize” inadequate rest. Currently, numerous studies have shown that poor sleep quality leads to numerous negative consequences on mental, physical and social health.