Shouldn’t he have played? The reason why Ximena Duggan WON the argument she had with Ana Lago in Exatlón All Star

This last week in Exathlon: All Starsthe confrontations between the red squad and the blue squad have been more intense than ever, especially between Ana Lago and Ximena Duggan, who in past seasons had already had friction in the competitions.

A couple of days ago, the red team managed to prevail in the second survival battle, so the blue team took a guaranteed place before the elimination duel that will take place on February 13.

According to the YouTube channel “Proyecto TV”, specifically at minute 4:15, the fight between these two athletes will expand until the chapter on February 14, because apparently Ana wanted to resume the controversy of their alleged feud because Duggan at the time he said “The one who gets angry loses” and the one who ended up upset was Ana Lago.

In addition, according to various accounts on social networks dedicated to the leaks of the sports reality show, next Sunday the athletes will have to face each other on the abandoned station circuit, where apparently Duggan and Lago will face each other.

However, everything seems to indicate that the athletes of the blue team and the red team will have an altercation that will leave the spectators stunned, since Ana cannot run on the circuits due to medical orders, for which this made Duggan furious, who He stated that he only competes when it suits him.

Will Mati Álvarez leave the exathlon:All Stars?

A couple of days ago, Mati Álvarez suffered an injury to one of her knees that questioned her continuity in the sports reality show, as she was instantly taken to the hospital for studies to determine the severity of the injury.

In the preview of chapter 12 of the reality show, Mati announced that she is waiting for the results of the medical studies, so she is not sure if she will be able to continue competing, but that it would make her very sad if she had to leave the exathlon for these reasons.