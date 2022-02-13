She also looks like her mom Angelina Jolie

Although for many it is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt who most resembles her parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, new photographs reveal the extraordinary resemblance between the little girl, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, and her mother Angelina Jolie.

Vivienne Jolie Pitt

Vivienne is the second biological daughter of Angelina with actor Brad Pitt, she was born on July 12, 2008 and has a twin brother named Knox.





Although her older sister, Shiloh, is the one who has been in the spotlight, and many claim that she is the most similar to her parents, there is new evidence that Vivienne also bears a wonderful resemblance to her mother and father. .

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt identical to Angelina Jolie

Angelina began her career at a very young age, and it is precisely in her youth photos where fans have begun to notice the great resemblance that her youngest daughter has with her.

The similarity between mother and daughter is further marked when Angelina wears much lighter hair.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie shopping

A few days ago, Vivienne and Angelina were seen shopping together, fans claim that the little girl has adopted the style of her sister Shiloh, and it is even said that they were confused.

Vivienne wore ripped jeans and a casual gray t-shirt, very shiloh-esque that made her look identical to her sister. And it is that with the use of the mask, the great resemblance of the little girl with her sister and her mother became even more evident.

However, there are those who think that while Shiloh is more like Angelina, little Vivienne is very similar to her father Brad.