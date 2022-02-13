Seth Rollins reveals why he appeared dressed as The Shield at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE superstar Seth Rollins returned to his Shield roots to play mind games with Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. As part of the famous three-man trio alongside Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley in AEW, the two stars have a lot of history together, and the Visionary capitalized on that at the Royal Rumble.

In an interview with Radio Row, Seth Rollins explained why he wore The Shield clothing for his Royal Rumble match against Roman Reigns. The match was won by Rollins due to a disqualification.. This was what the Visionary revealed about it:

“It was something that was on my mind. Obviously, every time you go into a story with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, you have to know the history of The Shield, know? So it would have been an insult to our fanbase not to touch that. And then the more we touch it, the more I noticed that it really started to annoy Roman. There was a part of him that he hadn’t completely gotten over, you know? It was something, some unrequited regret, something there that I hadn’t really gotten over. And so the more I messed with him, the more it became a real possibility that it was something that got into his head.

because, look, the guy is a super athlete. It has many advantages in terms of size and strengthbut when it comes to the mind game of what we do, there is no one better than me. So maybe it wasn’t a last minute decision, but it was very close to it. Luckily San Luis is close to home and had some reinforcements on the way. I already made an appearance in a match between Brock and Roman once at WrestleMania, so who’s to say he couldn’t do it again. But who knows? We are approximately seven or eight weeks from WrestleMania at the moment and, therefore, anything can happen between now and then. “



The Tribal Chief, who was visibly shaken when his former partner brought up his faction, was the first to step into the ring, as his Universal Championship match kicked off the Rumble event. As the Shield’s music began to play, the St. Louis fans erupted in applause, followed by the familiar sight of Rollins making his way to the ring from the top of the stands.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is Elimination Chamber and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.