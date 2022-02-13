Selena Gomez’s Mexican Roots ‘Leak’ From ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Wardrobe

In keeping with their Mexican heritage, the costume cast of Only Murders in the Building has worked tirelessly to create culturally inspired pieces for Selena Gomez.

The news has been advanced by AND! News and according to their findings, the costume designer Dana Covarrubias He took every detail into account while working on dresses for the cast of Only Murders in the Building, especially Selena Gomez.

In an interview, Dana “intertwined a bit of that Mexican culture” in the character of Mabel Mora and resulted in a tribute to the wonder that is related to the Day of the Dead.

The floral motif was also included in Mabel’s accessories, and the actress wore a Rellery marigold necklace in almost every scene.

For those who haven’t spoken, the Day of the Dead is a celebratory event that celebrates the lives of the deceased and is often celebrated in conjunction with Photographs Y marigolds.

She was also quoted as saying, “We decided that using marigold as an influence for her character would be the way that [incluiríamos elementos mexicanos] because it is a very powerful symbol in Mexican culture, which represents pain and resurrection, but also passion and creativity. “

When it came to the actual clothes Selena wore, Dana took a more hands-on approach based on her own experience as a New Yorker.

In the end, “we thought we could use [el color de la caléndula] symbolically throughout your wardrobe“.

This subtle accessory serves as a reminder of one’s own journey. Mabelreflecting her pain and search for answers in the mysterious death for which she, Charles Y Oliver they are consumed.

“In the city, you can feel very vulnerable as a young woman, so we looked at her entire costume as a kind of armor.”

“The coats were part of that, the boots were part of that, we always did a very thick, you know, intense kind of combat boot. Even when we paired it with cute miniskirts.”