Selena Gomez: Is it named after the Queen of Tex-Mex? This and 10 facts you didn’t know about her

Selena Gomez She is one of the most famous and successful singers and actresses of recent years.

From its beginnings in Barney and his friendshis first leading role in the series The Wizards of Waverly Place and her relationship with the singer Justin BieberNick Jonas or The Weekndhave made Selena stand out as one of the best-known faces in the entertainment industry.

Was Selena named after the Queen of Tex-Mex? To answer this and other information that you may not have known about Selena Gomez, we present them below:

The Selena Gomez’s mother was 16 years old when the singer was born Selena’s parents are stage actress Mandy Teefey Y Ricardo Joel Gomeza man of mexican origin They met in their teens.

Selena made her television debut when she was seven years old in the barney and friends show. There she met Demi lovato.

This is what Selena looked like when she was a little girl. Photo: Special

It was accused of animal abuse by the organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for painting the horses that appear in their music video pink “Love You Like A Love Song”.

In 2009, Selena Gomez made history with UNICEF by becoming the youngest ambassador of the international organization.

Gracey Elliot Teefey is the half sister of Selena. Gracey was born on June 12, 2013.

Justin Bieber rented the Staples Center in Los Angeles so that together with Selena they could see the movie titanica in 2011.

His favorite subject when i went to school i was Sciencesand especially had greater pleasure in the study of geology.

His favorite actress is the Canadian actress and Oscar nominee, Rachel McAdams.

Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, Rihanna Y Skrillex are some of his favorite artists.

Selena Gomez bears that given name in honor of the Queen of Tex-Mex, Selena QuintanillaThis was confirmed by the actress herself during a Netflix spot.

RMG