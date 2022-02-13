Scarlett Johansson and Lindsay Lohan in Super Bowl LVI’s Best Ads

Year after year, the superbowl It is one of the most watched events on the planet. Only in U.S, the event brought together 92 million people in front of the television in its 2021 edition. For this reason, a second of advertisement in this event is something highly valued for advertisers, something for which they are willing to pay real barbarity. For this edition, 30 seconds of advertising will mean an investment of 6.2 million dollars for a brand, as revealed by the NBC.

Due to this enormous expense and the large audience that all the spots have, the brands seek to show off. For this reason, they do not hesitate to have great stars that make them shine. For example, Anna Kendrick appears in the ad Rocket Homeswhile Scarlett Johansson stars in Amazon’s alongside Colin Josh, or Lindsay Lohan appears in the of PlanetFitness.

An example of this enormous television expense is that of Uber Eatswhich has produced several advertisements with different famous personalities, such as Jennifer Coolidge, Gwyneth Paltrow or Trevor Noah. OR bikewhich joins Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart in the same promo.

These are some of the best commercials in the Super Bowl LVIthe 2022 edition that faces the Cincinnati Bengals already the Angeles Rams:

