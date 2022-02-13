Salvador Tranche, president of the Spanish Society of Family Medicine, dies

Black day for medicine. On this Sunday morning Salvador Tranche, a family doctor at the Cristo health center, has passed away (Oviedo) and president of the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (SEMFYC)a position he had held since 2016. As has transpired so far, the doctor has died of sudden death at home.

Salvador Tranche Iparraguirre (Yanci, Navarre, 1957) held various positions of responsibility in the public health systemincluding manager of the health area IV, with headquarters in Oviedo.

An intelligent and cordial person, the news of his death is generating sorrow and consternation among his colleagues. In the last two years, from his position as president of the SEMFYC, an organization that brings together thousands of family doctors from all over Spain, he had developed a relevant outreach activity. He had become a national reference when it comes to checking and publicizing the situation of the Primary Care network.

In an interview granted to LA NUEVA ESPAÑA, a newspaper belonging to the same editorial group as this medium, a few months ago, he pointed out: “It is possible that, after covid, one out of every three primary consultations is by telephone”. And he added: “Users of telematic care are mainly middle-aged people, who work and who have minor pathologies.”

The Minister of Health of the Principality, Pablo Fernández Muñiz, has received the news with regret: “It is a tremendous jug of cold water. Salvador Tranche was a person with whom he was a pleasure to talk. He was always positive and looked for the best for the profession”, he highlighted.