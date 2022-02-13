Salvador Tranche, president of Semfyc, dies

president of thepassed away this Sunday from ato the. The doctor, who was at the head of societybegan to feel bad this morning and, although an ambulance went to the home, nothing could be done to save his life, according to the newspaper Trade.

Degree in General Medicine and Surgery from the University of Cantabria, Tranche developed his professional career in Asturias, where since 1982 he worked as a general practitioner at the El Cristo Health Center in Oviedo. Also, he was Associate Professor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the Faculty of Medicine of Oviedo.

Specialized in Preventive Medicine and Public Health, he focused his thesis on investigating the prevalence of peripheral arterial disease in a population aged 50 years or older and its relationship with cardiovascular disease, which earned it the Doctorate in Medicine at the University of Oviedo. In addition, he published the book Neurology and Primary Care and tell 44 publications of scientific articles since 2002.

In the last two years, from his position as president of Semfyc, he had developed a relevant disseminating activity. He had become a national benchmark when it came to checking and publicizing the situation of Primary Care. In fact, in his last intervention in the Congress of Deputies Last October, he requested more resources and organizational changes for health centers, in addition to giving Family Medicine prestige.

“It is the specialty with the greatest job insecurity compared to other specialties, with greater coverage of interim positions, with low quality contracts, He said. On the other hand, he added that it is necessary to incorporate “an information system that helps us make clinical decisions with which we can take a much more proactive role. Not just waiting for patients to come, but going after them to try to make decisions and get ahead of ourselves to help us improve their health.”

Condolences on social networks for the death of Salvador Tranche

Many institutions and personalities have sent their condolences through social networks. One of them has been the former Minister of Health, Mary Louise Carcedowho has written that his departure represents “an irreparable loss as a person and as a professional”.

Salvador Tranche, doctor in Oviedo and president of the Spanish Society of Family Medicine, dies. An irreparable loss as a person and as a professional.

My deepest condolences to the family. – Luisa Carcedo (@luisacarcedo) February 13, 2022

Semfyc, the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen) and the Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine (Semes):

With deep sorrow, we regret to inform you of the death of our president, Salvador Tranche With humility, we just want to send your family and friends a hug for these moments of immense pain. The Permanent Board and Board of Directorshttps://t.co/VscWIMBFOD pic.twitter.com/6WfIClZQkt — semFYC (@semfyc) February 13, 2022

We are absolutely shocked by the loss of Dr. Salvador Tranche, specialist in FMyC president of @semfyc and staunch defender of Primary Care.

Hugs to all your family and friends.

RIP Salvador https://t.co/bMAaX1qDp8 — SEMERGEN (@SEMERGENap) February 13, 2022

We deeply regret the death of our colleague Salvador Tranche. We want to send a heartfelt hug to his family and to all Primary Care. @semfyc pic.twitter.com/i9jQjz0E2K — SEMES (@SEMES_) February 13, 2022

They also expressed their condolences Seraphim Romerotechnical adviser attached to the Andalusian Ministry of Health, and Javier Padilladoctor and deputy for More Madrid:

Tremendous and sad news. Until always friend, partner and reference. Salvador Tranche, doctor of Christ, dies | Salvador Tranche dies, doctor of Christ, president of the Spanish Society of Family Medicine https://t.co/CrrEL4OToC — Serafin Romero (@SromeroOmc) February 13, 2022