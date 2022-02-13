Saints vs. America; Where to see the match? Here we tell you

The activity of day 5 continues, with one of the most attractive matches of this day at the TSM Corona stadium in Torreón, where the “Eagles” of America They will visit Santos Laguna, a commitment that will begin at 9:00 p.m., Central Mexico time.

The lagoons live a moment of change after the arrival of Peter Caixinha He will take the reins of the club, but this has not been good for him `because he has not achieved the results he wants and so far he is penultimate in the standings without winning.

Cream Blue Leaders!! Álvaro Fidalgo is one of the most outstanding players in the @America club. It is in 3 items of the game.#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #CreatingOpportunities pic.twitter.com/jqX6rY2fCh – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) February 12, 2022

For its part, the group commanded by the Argentine strategist, Santiago Solari He does not find the formula to get out of the pothole in which he finds himself.

Well, they haven’t managed to add their first victory so far in the Clausura either, which only increases the pressure on the club, especially from their fans who expect them to stay in the top places and fight for the possibility of keeping the title.

What causes the alarms to go off in Coapa and beating the Lagunero team will allow them to take oxygen, facing their pending match against Mazatlan FCa duel that will take place next Wednesday, February 16.

Where to see the match?

Santos Laguna will receive the “Eagles” of America, a meeting that will take place at 9:00 p.m., Central Mexico time, on the field of TSM Corona StadiumI find that you can see it through the signal of TUDN and Azteca 7.

📅 When is it played? Saturday February 12

⏰ What time is it played? 9:00 p.m.

🏟 Where is it played? TSM Corona Stadium

📺 Who transmits it? TUDN and Azteca 7