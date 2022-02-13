Rumor: Pokémon Legends: Arceus will receive these contents as DLC on Pokémon Day – Nintenderos

You can already find on the web the latest news of this long-awaited game, and now we have received more news related to Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the form of details: it is a rumor that has revolutionized the Internet in recent hours.

Pokémon Legends DLC rumor: Arceus

In this case, the rumor comes from the leaker Riddler Ku, known to have successfully leaked information about this title and other Pokémon games in the past. Therefore, a recent tweet that he has published has caused such a stir.

In it, he states that the title would receive DLC in the Pokémon Day (February 27, 2022) and what its contents would be. Apparently, these would be focused on players who have already completed the game can continue to enjoy it with online features.

“I saw tons of hilarious speculation about free downloadable content,” he shares in the message. «Anyway, a game that lacks online battle features will flop soon after you finish hunting shiny. or just wait a couple of weeks to get that free thing so you don’t have to complain anymore.”

After these words, many fans believe that a free update could be released on Pokémon Day and later they could receive paid DLC. For now there is nothing confirmed, so we will have to be attentive.

Return to Sinnoh

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Observe, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action role-playing game set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to live in harmony. Your adventures take place in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of investigating to create the first Pokédex of the region. Return to Sinnoh These lands, which will one day become the Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl region of Sinnoh, boast true natural wonders. Also impressive landscapes and a good number of wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to be the key to solving a strange phenomenon affecting certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected to your adventure? Team Galaxy is made up of the most varied people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to the research division of Team Galaxy and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, available from January 28, 2022, here.

