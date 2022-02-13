Roman Reigns hopes to break a new record in WWE Elimination Chamber

Since his shocking return at WWE SummerSlam 2020, Roman Reigns has dominated SmackDown with an iron fist. The new attitude of the fighter made it clear from the beginning that he had abandoned his character baby face to become a heels relentless. A change, on the other hand, that suited him wonderfully and that allowed him to gain the respect of the public that he had not achieved in previous years.

Just a week after his return, Reigns was crowned universal champion, beginning a historic reign that still today, 531 days later, continues in force. During all this time, The fighter has broken some records, such as the longest reign in the history of the title, beating Brock Lesnar.

However, it appears that Reigns may still set a new milestone, a unique milestone in his reign that may not be equaled in the future. And it is that If Reigns manages to defend the championship against Goldberg it would mean that “The Tribal Chief” would have competed, in a single reign, against each of the former universal champions since the title was created in 2016.

Reigns defeated both Braun Strowman like Bray Wyatt at WWE Payback 2020 to win the title. He then successfully defended the title against Kevin Owens, Finn Bálor, Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins. With Goldberg I would complete the listestablishing a new milestone in his already colossal reign.

Reigns will defend his championship against Goldberg on February 19 at WWE Elimination Chamber. It will be the champion’s last stop before WrestleMania 38, where Brock Lesnar will be measured in a match where the company’s two top titles could be at stake. It remains to be seen if Reigns can successfully defend his title, and if Lesnar makes it out of the elimination chamber with gold on his waist. In less than a week we will leave doubts.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is Elimination Chamber and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.