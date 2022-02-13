Roman Reigns has fun with Jarrius ‘JJ’ Robertson during the post-WWE SmackDown dark match

The dark matches WWE usually have a clear purpose, and that is to entertain the public. During the non-televised match held after yesterday’s Friday Night SmackDown recordings, Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso decided to go out of character to interact with Jarrius “JJ” Robertson, a huge WWE fan.

As you can see in the clips above, Reigns heeded Robertson’s advice at one point in the match, and Jimmy Uso presented him with a t-shirt. This is not something unusual, especially for Reigns, who likes to interact with the public, especially with children who attend WWE events.



Jarrius “JJ” Robertson is not an unknown fan for the WWE public, as it has appeared in several promotional videos of the company’s collaboration with various foundations that fight against childhood diseases. Jarrius even received the Warrior Award at the 2018 edition of the WWE Hall Of Fame. Now 18, Robertson continues to battle biliary atresia, a rare chronic liver disease that has put him under the knife dozens of times.

