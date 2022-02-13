Rodolfo Dickson concludes participation of Mexico- Uno TV

Rodolfo Dickson participated in his second winter games after his participation in Pyeongchang 2018. PHOTO: AFP

Rudolph Dicksonclosed the performance of the Mexican delegation in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics with a significant improvement in his last participation in the Giant Slalom.

The second participation of the skier Rodolfo Dickson, managed to finish with a time of 2:34.59, finishing in the 35th position.

The winner of the competition Giant Slalom it was in the Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centerin Beijing 2022 it was the swiss Marco Odermattwho made a difference with rudolph from 25:24. The money went to Slovenia with Zan Kranjekwith a time of 2:09.54, while Mathieu Faivre, from France he took the bronze with a time of 2:10.69.

Who is Rudolph Dickson?

Rodolfo Roberto Dickson Sommers born in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco and was adopted at a very young age by a couple of Canadians from the city of Ontariowhere he began to practice the winter sport of alpine skiing.

He became the first Mexican to win an international ski race, the Super-G in January 2015.

Rudolph “Rudy” Dickson24 years old had his second participation in a Winter Olympics with Beijing 2022, His first participation was in PyeongChang 2018also representing Mexico.