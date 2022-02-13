Rob Van Dam understands why people compare him to Matt Riddle

Since matt riddle signed with WWE, has been one of the pillars of the company’s television programming, either on NXT or on the main roster. Thanks to his ability in the ring and his enormous charisma, the fighter has a good number of followers. Riddle has caught on among the fans thanks to his humor and his attitude, which is still the characteristic of a “stoner”, despite the fact that, At first, Vince McMahon did not agree with his character.

On the other hand, we have Rob Van Damthat remains one of the most technically gifted professional wrestlers who have stepped on a quadrilateral. RVD has competed in various promotions such as ECW, WCW, WWE and IMPACT Wrestling throughout his more than thirty years of professional career.

For quite some time now, Matt Riddle has been compared to RVD in numerous ways And it’s not just their mutual love of weed. While being interviewed by Sportskeeda, RVD addressed this issue, noting that he understood why people compare them. Then we leave you with your statements in this regard, transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

“I like Matt, he’s a good guy and I can see the influence and why people would say that.. The style that (I) used to use has become more common and now people launch themselves off the top rope so much that it’s not that exciting to watch anymore. I think it’s harder to stand out nowadays, especially when you’re trying to do it with your movements. Matt brings his own style to MMA. I also used to fight barefoot when I startedbut yeah, he’s definitely a character that everyone is going to remember.”

RVD has previously made it clear that is open to working with Matt Riddle one day. Fans would be delighted to see them together in some fun story. The fighter was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in last year’s edition.

