Rihanna turns her motherhood into an example of unapologetic body positivity

A few days ago the singer Rihanna confirmed through Instagram what was an open secret: that she was expecting a son of the rapper A$AP Rocky. She did it through a photo in which she pulls up her shirt in the bathroom of her house and shows the world her belly. And without a doubt, it is a declaration of intent because from then on she has made a show of not hiding her body even one iota for the mere fact of being pregnant.

Neither baggy shirts, nor elasticated jeans, nor anything of the sort. Models from Chanel, Jean Paul Gaultier and jewels from Lacroix and Jacque Aiche where you can see her more than incipient belly and maintaining the same style that has characterized her until now.

Without complex

Designers have taken note and there are more and more who are betting on increasingly daring designs for pregnant women. Rihanna has not been the only one who has decided to show her pregnancy in this way, but it is clear that she is a symbol in the world, one of the most important influencers on the planet.

With her more than 122 million followers on the Internet, this bet by the singer will undoubtedly represent a step forward for the body positive movement, which was initially created to empower people who suffered from overweight and obesity and which has finished by rethinking endless stereotypes that exist in our society about the physique of people.





Thanks to this movement, models and social references with all kinds of what were considered physical “defects” such as scars, stains due to vitiligo or stretch marks are shown through social networks with pride.

Through her Fenty label, Rihanna has become a champion of this movement. Her makeup line is sold in a multitude of skin tones to suit women around the world. And in her campaign in alliance with the LVMH group, models of all ages parade, with all kinds of imperfections, with gray hair, acne, marks on the body. And best of all, she has had a huge impact and approval from the fashion world.





And the same goes for Savage X by Fenty, a line of lingerie that is promoted through Instagram with photos of models of all kinds and conditions and that has more than four million followers worldwide.