Rihanna joins the ‘body positive’ with iconic looks in which she shows off her pregnancy belly

Rihanna She is enjoying every moment of her facet as a mother, as she has shown on her social networks where share photos showing his pregnant belly. Beyond that will soon welcome you her first baby, the singer has taken advantage of motherhood to join the movement body positive with messages of self-love with which he has made it clear how proud she is of her body.











© Provided by Millennium

Rihanna joins the body positive with sensual pregnant looks (Instagram).





After making her pregnancy known, the singer has continued with her commitments, attending galas and fashion events in which she appears showing off her babybump, at the same time it does a call to his followers about the importance of love your body at every stage of life.

Rihanna became a symbol for all those moms who decide to show off their pregnancy while keeping their own style, leaving behind the classics maternity designs.

Although she is not the only one to show off her gestation, her way of empowering women expectant mothers It has led him to win the applause of millions on social networks.

Rihanna and their looks in maternity

The interpreter of “We Found Love” models through the streets with unique, sensual and daring looks, from fishnet necklines, tight pants and chains on her belly even high-waisted jeans combined with animal print tops and coats.

And let’s not forget the photograph with which she confirmed that she was expecting her first child with the rapper ASAP Rocky. In this one he appeared with a sports shirt showing his belly and even wearing long orange gloves.

Rihanna is one of the artists who fights against stereotypes and prejudices through her musical and fashion projects, an example of this is her luxury brand Fenty, which promotes diversity and seeks to overthrow beauty standards.

Just her brand of lingerie, savage x, She promotes herself on Instagram thanks to models with different body types, and her makeup line is sold in more than 40 different skin tones.

amt