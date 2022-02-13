Rihanna and the art of portraits of pregnant women

The artistic manifestation known as “pregnant celebrity photo shoot” has a new winning proposal. Rihanna Y A$AP Rocky announced the arrival of their first child with the publication of a street photo taken by Miles Diggsaliases diggzynamely: the photographer in his twenties who fashion named “the fashion world’s favorite paparazzi.”

The series of photos, posted on Instagram and sold to various media outlets, including New York Timesshow to Rihanna wearing a long pink quilted coat with gold and gem buttons, and trailing ripped blue jeans, held up by a belt of chanell with its typical gold and leather chain. Her belly, framed by the coat (which British Vogue identified as a vintage piece of the brand chanell, although the fashion house did not want to comment on it) open, except for a closed button at chest level, is adorned with a cross that hangs from a long pearl necklace. He has his hands stuffed in the pockets of his jeans and his hair in loose waves. A$AP Rocky wears leather pants, a denim jacket Carhartta college hooded sweater and a black beanie.

In one photo, they are walking down a street in harlemin the city of New York, apparently under the elevated subway tracks, holding hands; in another, he kisses the crown of her head, creating a circle of love between them. There doesn’t seem to be anyone else around in any of them.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first children: check out their first photos with the baby on the way. (Photo: Instagram/@diggzy)

The framing is carefully calculated in its feigned intimacy, it is both casual and punctual. It is an “impromptu” image that gives the feeling that she is seeing a private moment, albeit in a completely choreographed way, right down to the vintage diamond ring that the artist wears on her finger.

In this sense, the image of Rihanna represents the latest stage in a photographic tradition that dates back to the cover of Vanity Fair of 1991, in which he appears Demi Moore pregnant.

That portrait, in which the actress cradled her swollen belly – she was naked except for a gigantic diamond ring – was so scandalous when it was published that it was banned from sale in some stores, even though it was shipped in a paper sleeve. The photo started an image-making trend that included Cindy Crawford, Britney Spears, Ciara Y Gigi Hadid, although all of them were surpassed by Beyoncé’s 2017 photo shoot: pregnant and in lingerie. That scene set a new standard in managing how to announce a pregnancy to the public, as that year it became not only the photo with the most “likes” (11.1 million to be precise) on Instagram, but also the first of a whole series of conceptual photographs on motherhood that the star published.

Now Rihanna has brought that tradition back to reality, as it has linked it with two contemporary phenomena. First, the evolution of street-style photography, from guerrilla reporting to a new kind of fashion image-making (the visual equivalent of casual Friday in the office); and, second, the growing use of social media as an image-building exercise. It is a way for celebrities to communicate with their fans and their community, and offer seemingly personal and frank glimpses of their lives in the most polished and controlled way possible.

Rihanna showed off her baby bump (Photo: DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK).

In fact, diggswhose specialty is highlighting his subjects against a black and white background to make them stand out, told fashion that part of his success was his desire to portray subjects at their best, and his willingness to refrain if he caught them on a bad day.

Unlike the tradition of Moorewhich often involved being as nude as possible, or from the photo of Beyoncewhich was inspired by the history of art, Rihanna chose a look and composition that seem like a sly nod to fashion itself, specifically the first cover of fashion who directed Anna Wintourin 1988, in which the Israeli model appeared Michaela Bercu laughing in the street and wearing some old blue jeans Guess and a jacket Christian Lacroix with an elaborate cross set with gems on the front, her hair wavy and loose in the wind.

At the time it was considered revolutionary: a way of abandoning the rigid character of fashionto show a rawer era of fashion that mixes haute couture with low, and to herald the advent of the new boss.

At this time, photography underlines the ease with which Rihanna to appropriate the images of the established world and adapt them to their own ends. Not to mention her ability to sell, which has helped transform her from a mere fashion icon to a billionaire businesswoman.

According to the online shopping site lovethesales, searches for “pink quilted coats” jumped 200 percent in the hours after the photos were posted; those of “torn denim pants”, 175 percent; and those of “pearl necklaces”, 80 percent. (A$AP Rocky also sparked an uptick in men’s knitted vests, leather pants and jackets Carhartt).

All of this suggests that when it comes to “mom-to-be style”—not to mention baby kits—this may just be the beginning.