Rihanna and A$AP Rocky surprise fans at the Savage X Fenty store in Los Angeles

A group of Rihanna fans got the surprise of their lives when the singer performed at a Los Angeles mall on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old pregnant “Umbrella” singer, who announced last month that she is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, stunned shoppers at the Westfield Culver City mall.

Riri opted for a red leather tunic when she arrived at the Savage X Fenty store with her rapper boyfriend, 33, pairing the look with towering red pumps.

She kept her growing baby belly covered as she brushed her hair back into a ponytail and pulled up the hood of her robe.

The “Fashion Killa” chart-topper looked equally dapper in a bejeweled gray suit, paired with red and silver sneakers to match his girlfriend’s ‘fit’.

The couple posed for photos in front of the store’s mannequins, decked out in lingerie from their latest Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection, as fans looked on.

It came shortly after Rihanna opened up about her changing body and how she styles her current physique, at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles.

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering my belly,” the “Work” singer told People, noting that it was a “fun challenge” to find new styles.

“I like it. I am enjoying it. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

She continued, “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a face and a bit of lipstick, you transform yourself.”

She first revealed her pregnancy in true Rihanna style, with a series of now-iconic photos walking through A$AP Rocky’s native Harlem. The couple held hands, as she looked stunning in a vintage pink Chanel jacket and accessorized her midriff with a long embellished necklace.

