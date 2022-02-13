Rihanna and A$AP Rocky look delighted as she hides her baby bump in a surprise appearance at her new Savage X Fenty store

RIHANNA and A$AP Rocky couldn’t hide their love for each other when they surprised shoppers with a surprise appearance at their new Savage X Fenty store.

The mom-to-be kept her growing baby bump a secret in a long hooded red leather coat as she snuggled up to her rapper boyfriend.

She wore a black mini dress under the elegant coat and completed the look with strappy red heels.

The Umbrella singer wore red eyeliner and styled her hair into a sleek ponytail.

Rihanna kept A$AP close during her unannounced appearance at her new Savage X Fenty store at Westfield Culver City in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The happy couple posed for photos as shocked shoppers and staff couldn’t believe the A-list couple was at the mall.

A$AP wore a bright gray pinstriped suit with a long white shirt and red sneakers as they browsed through the store.

The Culver City store is Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie brand’s first in Los Angeles.

Later that night, the couple headed to dinner at Giorgio Baldi’s restaurant in Santa Monica.

Rihanna has been redefining pregnancy style since announcing her pregnancy earlier this month.

Rihanna, 33, looked stunning on Wednesday while out for dinner in Los Angeles.

The singer wore low-rise jeans with ankle cuffs and an open-front camel crop top to show off her developing bump.

The beauty mogul kept warm in an oversized fur coat covered in several different patterns and completed the look with animal print stilettos and a camo trucker hat.

Rihanna carried a denim Dior bag as she strutted down the street, showing off her motherly figure.

The fashion designer confirmed she was expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky last month and has been showing off her baby bump ever since.

The famous couple shared the exciting news with a series of sweet snaps taken in New York City.

The beauty mogul and her baby daddy braved the cold winter weather to show off their love and their growing baby bump.

Despite the chilly temperature, Rihanna took off her top and just wore a giant pink coat to show off her baby bump.

She also donned a pearl necklace and long jeweled cross necklace, as well as a pair of light blue jeans.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have known each other for almost a decade, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2020.

The two have kept their romance private, though A$AP Rocky previously referred to the Umbrella hitmaker as “my lady” and the “love of my life” during a 2021 interview with GQ.

5

5

5

5