Relive Raúl Jiménez’s goal against Tottenham

Raul Jimenez scores the first goal in the match between Wolverhampton and Tottenham in the Premier League and here we leave it to you

the mexican striker Raul Jimenez was present with annotation in the match between the wolverhampton and the Tottenham of the premier leaguewith the most traditional hallmark of the striker.

the season of wolves has been good with Bruno Lage. Not coincidentally, it is also the year that Jimenez He returned to the courts after several months of absence due to a head injury that kept him away and even led him to think about the end of his career.

Raúl Jiménez’s fifth goal

the match between wolves Y Tottenham takes place in the Tottenham Stadium. Raúl Jiménez at minute 6 opportunely reached a rebound inside the area and shot through the right corner to put the 0:1 on the scoreboard.

This was the fifth goal of Raul Jimenez In the season. They have been few for the Mexican but vital for the harvest of points for his team, after having scored against West Hamto the Everton and to Southampton in the two games they played against the Saints. In the same way, he has been dispatched with three assists, being one of the men who contributes the most in the Wolves’ offensive game.

The wolves is looking to stay in the fight for European competitions in what has been a great year, where they have managed to succeed even in Old Trafford about him Man Utd from Cristiano Ronaldobeing a regular team after the year for the oblivion that they had.

So far it is in seventh position below Arsenal by two units and the “red devils” by three.