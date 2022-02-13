Referee violated FIFA Code of Ethics promoting bookmaker

The Mexican arbitration generates controversy again. On this occasion, Valeria Andrade, referee Mexican, published in his social networks a video in which he appears promoting a betting house, which is prohibited; exposing himself to be sanctioned by the FIFA.

With that done, the hissing assistant of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), violated the code of Ethics imposed by FIFA, since it is not allowed to promote bets that are related to soccer games.

Valeria uploaded a ‘history‘ to your account Instagramin which he invites his followers (76.5 thousand) to register with a bookmaker, promoting a code in his name to obtain an extra bonus of 130 dollars for new subscribers.

“Hi friends. I want to recommend a bookmaker 1xBet, the most reliable and with the highest coefficients and guaranteed payouts. New players will be given a bonus of $130 on their first deposit. Sign up and don’t miss out on your chance to get rich,” Andrade mentioned in his video.

Article 26 of the FIFA Code of Ethics establishes that the sanction for violating this rule can be about 108 thousand dollars And till three years of disqualification:

“All officials, referees and footballers, as well as intermediaries and match organizers, are subject to the FIFA Code of Ethics as follows:

“They are prohibited from participating in betting, games of chance, lotteries or similar activities and transactions, directly or indirectly, that are related to soccer matches or any other activity related to football.

“They are prohibited from having any type of interest, directly or indirectly (through third parties or with their collaboration), in entities, companies, organizations, etc., that promote, negotiate, organize or direct bets, games of chance, lotteries or similar events or transactions related to football matches or competitions,” the regulation reads.

