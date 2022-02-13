Recommendations to care for positive patients at home, according to the IMSS

With the fourth wave of Wuhan virus infections, we have seen an uptick in positives, but the fact that someone gets sick at home does not have to mean that everyone gets infected, but that coantges can be avoided by resorting to preventive measures that allow the chains of contagion to be reduced.

That’s why the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) issued a series of recommendations for treating positive patients at homewhich should remain isolated as far as possible, and thereby prevent more family members from getting sick.

Recommendations for positive patients who are at home

Now, as we already said, vaccination has made it possible to reduce the symptoms when a person is infected with the Wuhan virus, which allows them to be cared for at home without major complications, but This is not why preventive measures should be forgotten.hence the IMSS gives close recommendations.

The first recommendation says that the ideal is that a single person cares for someone who is positive for the Wuhan virusthat person must apply constant hand washing and the application of antibacterial gel that is 70 percent alcohol-based constantly when patients are admitted to the room assigned to them.

Now, as for the clothes, IMSS recommends that sheets and dirty clothes be taken with gloves and placed in closed bagsIn addition, it must be washed with water that is at a high temperature to allow the correct disinfection of the fabrics and thus stop the virus from spreading.

Recommendations for caring for positive patients at home, according to the IMSS PHOTO: FREEPIK



Ideally, the positive patient is isolated in a room with a bathroombut in the event that this is not possible, it is recommended that the infected person wear a face mask at all times and avoid touching areas in common spaces such as the bathroom, in addition to having their own personal hygiene utensils.

The IMSS also points out that kitchen utensils with which the person positive for the Wuhan virus eats or drinks, be washed with very hot water and plenty of soapit is also pointed out that it is preferably for the exclusive use of the infected person and that they be washed separately to avoid contaminating the other dishes.

Do not forget that people who care for those positive for the Wuhan virus must also wear a mask at all times to avoid getting sick, and try to keep a distance of 1.5 meters at all times, in case of symptoms, it is best to take precautions relevant and isolate.

In addition, the IMSS reminds that the beneficiaries can enter the IMSS Digital application or go to the Social Security Respiratory Care Modules (MARSS) located in the Family Medicine Units (UMF) so that they can obtain their disability and avoid further infections.

