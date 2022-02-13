reasons why you should activate the blue light filter on your mobile device – FayerWayer

Android phones have a good number of functions that many users do not finish taking advantage of due to ignorance. One of them is the blue light filter mode and here we explain what it is for.

There are certain details that make the difference in a cell phone, for that reason Android provides advantages in the vast majority of its devices. The blue light filter mode is not very well known, but the reality is that it is a very useful tool that should not be missed.

If you have ever heard about this feature or it is the first time you read about it, regardless of the situation, this time we will show you some of the reasons why you should use the blue light filter.

Reasons to activate the blue light filter on my Android

The main reason it’s important to keep this feature on is because helps protect eyesight. The blue light filter is ideal for those people who use their cell phones all day.

Also, this effect tends to block out lights that are stronger than what is emitted on the Android, such as white tones.

This obviously helps improve sleep quality and prevents your eyes from straining when you’re staring at the screen for a long time. On the other hand, it also contributes with a lower battery consumption, this due to the reduction of brightness of certain pixels of the mobile device.

Unlike the Dark Mode, which has these two factors mentioned above, the blue filter does not visually change the design of the interface.