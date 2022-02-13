Reasons to watch Super Bowl LVI between Rams and Bengals

The historic duel between Los Angeles and Cincinnati defines the NFL champion, is there any reason to miss this game?

Finally, this Sunday the NFL champion is defined with a superbowl unpublished between Los Angeles Rams Y Cincinnati Bengals.

After that during 54 consecutive editions no local could dispute the superbowl at home, this is the second year in a row that we’ll have a venue at the Big Game, with the rams looking to follow in the footsteps of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who last season lifted the Lombardi Trophy at Raymond James Stadium after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

The Los Angeles Rams seek their second Super Bowl title, the Cincinnati Bengals try to lift the Lombardi Trophy for the first time. ESPNDigital

The rams They are looking for the second championship in their history and first playing in The Angelsthe Bengals they hope the third time will be the charm after losing on their previous two visits, the last time 33 years ago in the 1988 season.

Remember that you can enjoy the superbowl LVI via Star+ with a stream available in English and Spanish, sign up here!

These are the reasons not to miss the Super Bowl LVI between the rams Y Bengals:

The potential change of guard, of coaches.

You can enjoy Super Bowl XLVI live on Star+. Subscribe NOW!

Zac Taylor worked for Sean McVay. The head coach of the rams said he did not know what his future might be after the superbowl, and different versions handle that it might seek a position in the media. After two appearances by superbowlI could say goodbye to rams. If that is the case, the Super Bowl LVI It could serve as a kind of exchange of mail from McVay to one of the branches of his tree of pupils, one that was quite nourished in a very short time.

The confirmation of a strategy to build a template.

The Bengals they bet on the draft at most of their key positions. The rams they shunned college picks in favor of veterans, some more than proven and others high-risk. Whoever turns out to be the winner will surely have a legion of teams trying to copy the formula for success in the years to come. — Raphael Zamorano

Over the past two weeks there has been a lot of talk about the Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase connection from his college days at LSU, where they won a national championship, and also about the trade the Rams made that eventually sent Jared Goff to Michigan. and he put Matthew Stafford in a franchise that, in his opinion, only needed a quarterback to take that quality step that would put them in the Super Bowl and, over time, they proved to be right.

Something that we cannot ignore is the experience that certain elements of Californians have in this type of game. Of course, the loss (13-3) they suffered just in the LIII edition against the New England Patriots remains in their memory. His head coach Sean McVay already knows what it’s like to be on this big stage, right down to how to handle a longer halftime break, which his counterpart, Zac Taylor, will only be learning.

In addition, a subject that we cannot lose sight of is the spectacle in the trenches that players like Aaron Donald and Von Miller will offer us, who already knows what it is to be named the Most Valuable Player of a Super Bowl and, in turn, the Pittsburgh graduate, and perhaps one of the most dominant defensive tackles in history, has already tasted what it is like to lose a game in which Vince Lombardi is in dispute, so, having a rematch that other players never had, he will seek at all costs finally get his championship ring from the hand of one of the most notorious trades of this season when Miller left the Denver Broncos to move to California.

This, far from being a pressure for the Bengals, should be precisely what they should appeal to because they know that the “forced” is the representative of the National Conference since they, due to the youth on their roster, may have another opportunity in the short term, contrary to the Rams and other experienced players like Andrew Whitworth, Eric Weddle, the two mentioned above, among others. — Luis Miguel Vasavilbaso

With the retirements of Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger, only Russell Wilson, Nick Foles and Patrick Mahomes remain as the only active quarterbacks to have a win in the superbowlthe list will add a new name at the end of the day and both have more than enough arguments to be there.

Matthew Stafford suffered in one of the worst franchises in NFL history, but somehow managed to stand out and even had a 5,000+ passing season with the Detroit Lions, Joe Burrow didn’t get to a much better place in Cincinnatibut he found great talent around him that has him in the superbowl in just his second season as a professional, becoming the quarterback chosen with the first overall pick in the draft who gets it the fastest.

Burrow has been spectacular in the playoffs and he certainly knows how to win these games, he showed it in college at LSU and has made it clear as a pro, but will he have enough momentum to pull off a third straight upset after beating the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs?

Stafford had to wait more than a decade for this opportunity and if it fails, it will probably not be repeated, because the salary cap will take its toll sooner rather than later. rams, so there really is no tomorrow for him, that sense of urgency can force him to take risks and that could guarantee us a spectacular matchup. — Erick Cervantes Roon



