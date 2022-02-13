Reasons to watch Super Bowl LVI between Rams and Bengals

The historic duel between Los Angeles and Cincinnati defines the NFL champion, is there any reason to miss this game?

Finally, this Sunday the NFL champion is defined with a superbowl unpublished between Los Angeles Rams Y Cincinnati Bengals.

After that during 54 consecutive editions no local could dispute the superbowl at home, this is the second year in a row that we’ll have a venue at the Big Game, with the rams looking to follow in the footsteps of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who last season lifted the Lombardi Trophy at Raymond James Stadium after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

The rams They are looking for the second championship in their history and first playing in The Angelsthe Bengals they hope the third time will be the charm after losing on their previous two visits, the last time 33 years ago in the 1988 season.

These are the reasons not to miss the Super Bowl LVI between the rams Y Bengals:

